Los Angeles, CA

Tiny Homes Village in Reseda to give hope, shelter to those experiencing homelessness

By Kelli Johnson
foxla.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - In an effort to help shelter those experiencing homelessness, a new Tiny Homes Village in Reseda will open to residents starting next month. Set to open on June 8, the San Fernando Valley community will offer 100 beds in 50 small cabins. Each unit comes equipped with two beds and will offer various other amenities including an air conditioning unit and a heater. In addition, community members will be provided with 3 meals a day, mental health counseling, and 24-hour security.

