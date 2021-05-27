Tarpon Springs sponge docks transport visitors to Greece

Put the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks on your list of places to visit in the Tampa Bay area.

You’ll feel like you’re in Greece, not Florida! Be sure to check out all the local shops, restaurants and other businesses in the area.

“It’s all mom and pop businesses. Right now, it’s so important to shop local and support all your local businesses,” said Maureen Collins.

She manages three stores, including Cute as a Button, It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere and Tarpon Shell Shack.

Collins says customers are drawn in by the locally made soaps and locally-harvested sponges. Metal art is also a big seller right now.

“People have been spending a lot of time redecorating their home so we’d love to help you out,” said Collins. “It’s just a fun place. Bring your family, bring your friends!”

While you’re at the sponge docks, hop on a dolphin cruise! Odyssey Cruises takes guests on two-hour tours down the Anclote River, into the Gulf of Mexico and to Anclote Key. The wildlife along the way can be unpredictable, but you’re guaranteed to have a good time onboard learning about the ecosystem and history of the sponge docks.

“Come with an open mind, leave all the worldly stuff behind, enjoy yourself and dress for the season!” said Mike Daugintis, Odyssey Cruises Head Captain. He says right now is a great time to go shelling on Anclote Key.

Want to hop aboard? Click here.