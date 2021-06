By Evan Sully (Reuters) - Fewer Americans are citing the coronavirus pandemic as the reason why they're not looking for work as more people are getting vaccinated and unemployment steadily declines. The Labor Department on Friday reported that 2.5 million people did not look for work in May because of COVID-19, down from 2.85 million the month before and 9.7 million a year ago. That represents about 2.5% of the roughly 100 million working-age Americans who were not in the labor force in May versus 9.5% of those not working or looking for a job a year ago.