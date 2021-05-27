Memorial Day Holiday Travel to Rebound to More Than 37 Million
AAA’s Memorial Day holiday travel forecast predicts 60% more travelers than last year, still nearly 6 million fewer than pre-pandemic. AAA Travel expects a significant rebound in the number of Americans planning to travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend. From May 27 through May 31, more than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home, an increase of 60% from last year when only 23 million traveled, the lowest on record since AAA began recording in 2000.collisionweek.com