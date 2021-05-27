Cancel
Memorial Day Holiday Travel to Rebound to More Than 37 Million

Cover picture for the articleAAA’s Memorial Day holiday travel forecast predicts 60% more travelers than last year, still nearly 6 million fewer than pre-pandemic. AAA Travel expects a significant rebound in the number of Americans planning to travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend. From May 27 through May 31, more than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home, an increase of 60% from last year when only 23 million traveled, the lowest on record since AAA began recording in 2000.

Trafficalabamanews.net

ALDOT Issues Memorial Day Weekend Safety Advisory to Holiday Travelers

The Alabama Department of Transportation expects a higher traffic volume than usual during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. As an added precaution and for the safety of the traveling public and roadside construction workers, there will be no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates after noon on Friday, May 28 through 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 31.
Traveldelawarepublic.org

More Delawareans projected to travel for Memorial Day weekend than last year

Delawareans are expected to travel more this summer than last — starting with this Memorial Day weekend. Nearly one in five Delawareans are planning a “longer or more extravagant” trip this summer, according to polling from AAA. The automobile association expects more than 10% of Delawareans to travel this Memorial...
LifestylePosted by
Daily Mail

The big Memorial weekend getaway is back! More than 37.1 million Americans are expected to hit the road and take to the skies this weekend - a 60% increase from last year's COVID-crippled holiday

Memorial Day will be back in a big way a year after coronavirus lockdowns saw a startlingly quiet start to the summer. More than 37.1 million Americans are expected to hit the road and take to the skies this weekend - a 60 percent increase from the only 23.1 million people who ventured more than 50 miles from home for the holiday in 2020, according to transportation analytics firm Inrix and AAA.
Travelnbcboston.com

U.S. Air Travel Reaches Pandemic High as Peak Season Kicks Off

The TSA screened more than 1.9 million people at U.S. airports on Friday and Monday. Volumes reached a pandemic high, but were still below Memorial Day 2019. Higher numbers of travelers are boosting the price of a vacation. Air traveler volumes hit the highest levels since before the coronavirus pandemic...
Travelbuckeyebusinessreview.com

The Travel & Leisure Vacation Spot Of The Year!

Lower tier timeshares are not any higher than your standard Hyatt Place, nonetheless they go all the way up to Ritz Carlton and Four Seasons partnerships. In the approaching months, BookTandL.com will add new services and features to make Travel + Leisure content material extra accessible and easier to guide on-line. Currently, travelers can guide hotels, actions, car rentals, flights or bundles through the site. Called BookTandL.com, the platform permits travelers to research and guide trips in a single online vacation spot, leveraging Travel + Leisure content all through the purchasing journey. A Bleisure traveler is solely a enterprise traveler who wish to benefit from a business trip to discover the vacation spot they’re visiting for enterprise purposes. It may be half a day, two hours, a weekend, and you realize what? To a sure extent, everyone tries to be a Bleisure traveler.
TravelPosted by
MyChesCo

How to Plan for a Future Vacation

After a long year stuck at home, many people are dreaming about when they can travel once again. While counting down the days may feel like torture, planning and booking a vacation for later this year can give you something to look forward to. Now may be the perfect time...
DrinksPosted by
InsideHook

Southwest and American Pause Alcohol Service on Flights

For some travelers, ordering a cocktail, beer or wine while airborne is a regular part of taking to the skies. For others, it’s a way to reduce apprehension over flying. Before the pandemic, raising the bar for in-flight drinks service was starting to become a feature in the travel industry. Now, however, the reverse is true — at least for a pair of airlines, who have temporarily paused serving all alcoholic beverages on flights.
TravelLaredo Morning Times

Ask a Travel Nerd: What Changed While I Was Ignoring Travel?

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Listen, I don’t blame you for ignoring travel industry news during the pandemic. Who cares if Hilton went bankrupt (it didn’t) or Alaska Airlines joined some alliance (it did) when you aren’t traveling?. If it wasn’t my job, I would've tuned out that...
FAAsimpleflying.com

Memorial Day Pushes Passenger Numbers To Nearly Two Million

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has kept a record of the daily number of travelers passing through a security checkpoint since the start of the crisis. Over the ongoing Memorial Day holiday weekend, passenger numbers have been up big. On Friday, May 28th, the TSA recorded just shy of two million passengers in one day.
TravelLodging

Deloitte: Forty Percent of U.S. Travelers Are Planning Summer Trips

More than a year into the pandemic, there is optimism for the travel industry. Four in 10 U.S. travelers plan to take at least one vacation this summer, a percentage similar to pre-pandemic summer travel of 2019. A desire for health safety continues to weigh on travelers more so than finances. At least 75 percent of travelers are considering factors such as COVID-19 restrictions, crowd avoidance, vaccination status, social distancing, and CDC guidelines when selecting their vacation destination.
Public Healthabccolumbia.com

Consumer News: TSA reports millions people traveled during Memorial Day Weekend, could future vaccines come without a needle?

CNN– Experts say when its all said and done, Memorial Day could be the busiest day at America’s airports during the pandemic. The TSA reported screening more than seven million people between Thursday-Sunday. On Sunday alone, 1.65 million travelers went through TSA screening. Experts say Memorial Day should cap off a record weekend of holiday travel and kick off a busy start to the summer.