It’s been almost two years since 4-year-old Maleah Davis’ heartbreaking death shocked the nation. Maleah was left with her stepfather, Derion Vence, while her mother, Brittany Bowens, was away in Massachusetts visiting family. Vence claimed that while going to pick up Bowens from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport with Maleah and her 1-year-old half-brother, he was attacked by three Hispanic men and was knocked unconscious. He said he regained consciousness almost 24 hours later and found that his son was with him, but Maleah was not. He went to a hospital in Sugar Land, where he reported Maleah missing.