Development and Peace revenues takes hit during pandemic
The latest annual report from Development and Peace reveals the financial toll that COVID-19 has taken on the Canada’s Catholic development and aid organization. Total revenues from the fiscal year ending in August 2020 were $25.25 million, down from $34.38 million the previous year. The Share Lent campaign, a major source in its annual fundraising, yielded $4.8 million in 2019-20 compared to $7.6 million a year earlier, much of that drop impacted by the closure of churches during the pandemic.www.catholicregister.org