Development and Peace revenues takes hit during pandemic

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) June 06, 2021. As the pandemic halted normalcy in America, many were dealing with job loss, isolation, and a lifestyle many had never prepared for. The result was that people often felt uncertain and afraid and were often struggling to cope with all the changes that were occurring. People needed to learn new ways of coping, redesign their life and determine new goals and priorities. As such the need for Life Coaches in America exploded and Life Purpose Institute was ready to provide the most comprehensive training possible for those wanting to help others in these difficult times.