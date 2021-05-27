Cancel
Development and Peace revenues takes hit during pandemic

By Catholic Register Staff
catholicregister.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest annual report from Development and Peace reveals the financial toll that COVID-19 has taken on the Canada’s Catholic development and aid organization. Total revenues from the fiscal year ending in August 2020 were $25.25 million, down from $34.38 million the previous year. The Share Lent campaign, a major source in its annual fundraising, yielded $4.8 million in 2019-20 compared to $7.6 million a year earlier, much of that drop impacted by the closure of churches during the pandemic.

www.catholicregister.org
