Covid-19, which the world has now been grappling with for over a year after it is believed to have originated in animals before passing to humans, is no longer a new phenomenon. But the Covid-19 pandemic, which is causing devastating impacts globally, continues to change our lives in new aspects and in new ways. In addition to its impact on global health, the virus has also caused global economic decline, and threatened regional and international security. Southeast Asia, where I am from, has felt these impacts. So, I would like the G-7 to consider the threat that wildlife trafficking poses to us all, and what we must...