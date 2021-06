Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially parents to a baby girl! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on Friday in California. It’s arguably the best royal news since the couple tied the knot in an epic wedding ceremony back in May 2018 and welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, one year later. To celebrate her arrival, ABC New is teaming up with Hulu for a special called The American Royal Baby, which will break down the latest details of the newborn and her parents.