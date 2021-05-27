Responsible Escapism With Blue Sky Inn

“Lift that cigar higher and take a big draw!” I said to Seán as we sat out on his Indian Point deck, waiting for the late April ‘pink’ super-moon to rise. His glowing cigar tip would look just like the moon images we saw as kids in homemade telescopes from ‘Things of Science’ or ‘Edmonds’ scientific of comic book fame. I took a picture of his bright-red Dominican cigar tip against the Eastern horizon above Maury and across the outer harbor. The picture did not come out well. “We better try for the real super moon,” I said.. “Let’s try our new sky program! .. “ and Seán promptly aligned his smart phone and we could see exactly where to look for the moon rising as well as a whole bunch of constellations and planets that we were not even looking for.