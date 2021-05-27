Latraiel Courtney is Prevention Division Director for CAHS
Latraiel Courtney, MHA, has been appointed prevention division director for Capital Area Human Services (CAHS). Courtney formerly served as the program manager, chronic disease grant manager, for the Louisiana Department of Health, overseeing the creation, action plan, and direction of a statewide population health initiative designed to improve quality of care and efficient work practices in primary care. Courtney earned a Master of Healthcare Administration from Franciscan University (Our Lady of the Lake College) and attained the Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt Certification.healthcarejournalbr.com