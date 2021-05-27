Latraiel Courtney is Prevention Division Director for CAHS

Leaders around the state today are mourning the death of Buddy Roemer, who died Monday at age 77 following a recent illness. While many are remembering the charismatic former governor for his reform-minded political career—beginning as an elected delegate to the state Constitutional Convention in 1973, spanning four congressional terms in the 1980s and continuing through his one term as governor—Roemer was also well known for his business savvy and successful track record establishing two Baton Rouge-based banks and, more recently, an LNG exporting facility.