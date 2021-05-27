Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How Much Is Denny Hamlin Really Worth?

By Amy Lamare
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin is one of the most successful drivers on the circuit of the last 15 years. He's won the prestigious Daytona 500 three times, including back-to-back in 2019 and 2020, per Outsider. And he's just the fourth race car driver to win Daytona two years in a row. Unfortunately, he didn't three-peat in 2021. He finished in fifth place. But still, with an average Daytona 500 win netting drivers just over $2 million (per Sporting News), Hamlin's three wins (not to mention his 44 total wins on the NASCAR circuit) mean he's made quite a bit of money over his career to date.

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Denny Hamlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona 500#Home Team#Nba#Nbc Sports#Statista#Celebrity Net Worth#Black Nascar#Sporting News#Nascar Drivers#Race Car Drivers#Races#Driver Bubba Wallace#Team Owners#Nfl Money#Basketball#Thoughts#Outsider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
Related
Dover, DEPosted by
The Associated Press

AUTO RACING: Monster Mile beckons NASCAR

Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m. Track: Dover International Speedway. Race distance: 400 laps, 400 miles. Last year: Denny Hamlin won the first of two races on back-to-back days in August after starting second. Last race: Martin Truex Jr., the only multiple race winner so far this season, won both stages...
MotorsportsLas Vegas Herald

Weekend Preview: Darlington Raceway

In a week of contrasts that featured the unveiling of NASCAR's sleek Next Gen Cup Series cars, Darlington Raceway hosts its immensely popular Throwback Weekend, where race teams pay homage to the past. But while race fans will see a panoply of paint schemes dedicated to bygone heroes of the...
Motorsportsoddsshark.com

Drydene 400 Odds: Truex Jr. Holds Shortest Odds

Through 12 races in the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, there is only one driver that has multiple wins. That driver is Martin Truex Jr., who picked up his third checkered flag of the season last week at Darlington. Truex Jr will look to continue his winning ways as he is the favorite in the Drydene 400 odds for this week race at Dover International Speedway.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Toyota Racing – Dover NCS Post-Race Report – 05.16.21

DOVER, Del. (May 16, 2021) – Denny Hamlin (seventh) was the top-finishing Toyota Camry in the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway on Sunday afternoon. DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Office Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing. Finishing Position: 7th. How was your race overall?. “We probably had a fifth to...
Dover, NHUnion Leader

Preview: Dover International Speedway

Historically speaking, when Martin Truex Jr. is “on,” he is ON. And his dominating showcase at Darlington Raceway last week in South Carolina – leading 248 of 293 laps – is indicative of the kind of run this Joe Gibbs Racing driver can have again this week. Sunday’s venue for...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Latest Lines: Denny Hamlin closed where he opened the Drydene 400

At the start of the week we noted that there weren’t very many great values for the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway as oddsmakers pretty much nailed the opening lines. That was born out over the week with only minor adjustments to the top 10. Martin Truex Jr. opened...
SportsPosted by
FootwearNews

Jordan Brand Made Denny Hamlin a Special Air Jordan 1 For Racing

Michael Jordan’s signature sneakers are typically made for the basketball courts, but for Jordan Brand’s latest creation, a popular Air Jordan silhouette has been updated for the racing tracks. The athletic powerhouse unveiled the new Air Jordan 1 Racer, a player-exclusive version of the popular Air Jordan 1 designed for...
MotorsportsFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Win $10,000 for free on the Drydene 400 NASCAR race at Dover

It is lost in the hustle and bustle of the Mid-Atlantic trail, off to the side of I-95 and stuck smack in the middle between New York’s glitz, Philadelphia’s history, Baltimore’s scenic Inner Harbor and Washington’s endless power. One thing, however, that everyone on the NASCAR circuit knows is if...
Carssneakernews.com

Denny Hamlin Reveals Third Racing PE: The Air Jordan 1 Racer

This past weekend, Denny Hamlin — three-time Daytona 500 winner and one half of 23XI Racing — revealed his third Jordan Brand PE: the Air Jordan 1 Racer. Like that of his previous models, the AJ1 Racer prioritizes heat protection, flexibility, and comfort, all while sporting the athlete’s team colors. Its construction boasts the heat resistance of aeronautic grade materials, ensuring a level up to par with the pairs previous. Suede overlays, though deceptively delicate, are rendered fireproof like the laces, keeping pristine the bright orange along the ankle flaps as well as the deep purples that dress from the toe through to the heel. Underneath, the white base displays a subtle all-over embossing, its pattern replete with both the Jumpman and Hamlin’s “#11.” Moreover, enlarged versions of the Jordan logo dress the side, while co-branded hits round off the design along the leather tongue tab.
Motorsportskickinthetires.net

Bowman leads Hendrick Motorsports sweep of top four positions at Dover

Say this about Alex Bowman, the driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet has got his timing right. The Hendrick Motorsports driver took the lead off pit road following his final pit stop with 97 of 400 race laps remaining, held off the field on two more race restarts and earned his second victory of the year in Sunday’s Drydene 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.
Motorsportsdoverspeedway.com

NASCAR betting: Short price on Truex opens value elsewhere on Dover oddsboard

Martin Truex Jr.’s 2021 season and his recent Dover history make him Sunday’s favorite, but there’s value to be had for the “Monster Mile.”. While Martin Truex Jr. is the deserving favorite to win Sunday‘s Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway, NASCAR bettors can‘t be blamed for looking for something more enticing than 7-2 odds for their money.
Dover, DEMarietta Daily Journal

Alex Bowman breezes to win in Dover

Alex Bowman used a hyper-fast pit stop during a caution with 99 laps to go to take the lead from teammate Kyle Larson and used clean air from there to win Sunday's Drydene 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway in Delaware. The victory was Bowman's first at...
Austin, TXPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin, 8 others penalized ahead of COTA race

Nine drivers have been penalized and will drop to the rear of the field ahead of Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas. After Sunday morning’s qualifying session for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas, the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, several drivers have been issued penalties and will drop to the rear of the field for the green flag.
Motorsportsdoverspeedway.com

Dover 101: Starting lineup, betting odds, key storylines

Check out all the important information you should know before Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 400 at Dover in this week’s 101. After a stellar NASCAR throwback weekend, the Cup Series takes on the “Monster Mile” Sunday in the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway (2 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Toyota NCS Charlotte Quotes — Denny Hamlin 5.28.21

CHARLOTTE (May 28, 2021) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin was made available to media prior to the Charlotte race weekend earlier today:. DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Freight Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing. In terms of races you haven’t won, where does the 600 rank for you?. “It’s...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Average Run Position: Bristol to Darlington: Martin Truex Jr. best

Last week in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, Martin Truex Jr. earned a perfect Driver Rating, marking the first time a racer has done so in 2021. The last time a driver earned a perfect rating was in the 2019 Brickyard 400 with Kevin Harvick, so Truex’s accomplishment should not go unappreciated.
MotorsportsCBS Sports

2021 Drydene 400 odds: Surprising NASCAR at Dover picks, predictions from top-rated model

"The Monster Mile" at Dover International Speedway has been a fixture of the NASCAR Cup Series since 1969. Over the years, no driver has experienced more success at the track than Jimmie Johnson in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy. With Johnson retired from full-time action, Alex Bowman will make his first appearance at Dover in the iconic No. 48 on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET in the 2021 Drydene 400. The 28-year-old has finished fifth or better in three of his last four starts at Dover, but can you trust him with your Drydene 400 2021 bets?