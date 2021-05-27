How Much Is Denny Hamlin Really Worth?
NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin is one of the most successful drivers on the circuit of the last 15 years. He's won the prestigious Daytona 500 three times, including back-to-back in 2019 and 2020, per Outsider. And he's just the fourth race car driver to win Daytona two years in a row. Unfortunately, he didn't three-peat in 2021. He finished in fifth place. But still, with an average Daytona 500 win netting drivers just over $2 million (per Sporting News), Hamlin's three wins (not to mention his 44 total wins on the NASCAR circuit) mean he's made quite a bit of money over his career to date.