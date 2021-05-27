How Much Is Denny Hamlin Really Worth?

This past weekend, Denny Hamlin — three-time Daytona 500 winner and one half of 23XI Racing — revealed his third Jordan Brand PE: the Air Jordan 1 Racer. Like that of his previous models, the AJ1 Racer prioritizes heat protection, flexibility, and comfort, all while sporting the athlete’s team colors. Its construction boasts the heat resistance of aeronautic grade materials, ensuring a level up to par with the pairs previous. Suede overlays, though deceptively delicate, are rendered fireproof like the laces, keeping pristine the bright orange along the ankle flaps as well as the deep purples that dress from the toe through to the heel. Underneath, the white base displays a subtle all-over embossing, its pattern replete with both the Jumpman and Hamlin’s “#11.” Moreover, enlarged versions of the Jordan logo dress the side, while co-branded hits round off the design along the leather tongue tab.