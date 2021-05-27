WOLFE IN THE WILD: This Downeast Maine Hike Features Vast Summit Views + A Beach

You know it is a full-fledged heat wave, when even Bangor area schools will be closed today for remote learning. We are looking at a couple of days of intense heat. Monday, and Tuesday, temps will be in the 90s ,which can come as a bit of a shock to the system in the early part of June. Also, there is Heat Advisory in effect this afternoon for inland locations. An Air Quality Warning is also in effect for today, so the point is, if you don't have to be outdoors for long periods of time, it would probably be best to stay cool, and of course, stay hydrated as well. Keep your eye on pets, and elderly folks as well.