Join the Urban Forest Plan Community Advisory Board

Be a part of Boston’s Urban Forest Plan! We’re currently looking for expressions of interest from community members who would like to serve as Collaborating Partners on the project’s Community Advisory Board (CAB).

If you're interested in learning more about what it would mean to participate on the Urban Forest Plan Community Advisory Board, hop on over to the project page to review the role of a Collaborating Partner. If you'd like to be considered, please complete the short form that's also on the project page. The form will be open until June 18, so please also share it with your friends and family in the neighborhood!

CAB materials have been translated into: Haitian Creole, Vietnamese, Chinese (Simplified), Cabo Verdean Creole, Spanish (Latin American), Portuguese (Brazilian), Arabic, Russian, Somali, and French. Translation and interpretation services are available at no cost to you. If you need assistance, please contact Maggie Owens at maggie.owens@boston.gov or 617-961-3025.