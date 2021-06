Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/houston/comments/o580fp/looking_for_vietnamese_in_person_classes/ Author: /u/emirra1979 at Houston, TX. Hi everyone. I’m a teacher for Alief ISD. As some of you know Alief is in the International District and while I’m bilingual (English and Spanish) a large population of my students speak Vietnamese and they are new to the USA (I’m an ESL teacher) so communication can be hard but Google Translate has been my friend. However I want to take the next step and learn a third language. I searched online but all I see is ads for tutors. I’d like to be in a face to face classroom with a teacher if possible. I saw UH had classes but they are dated from 2014 (I didn’t see anything recent). Does HCC or any community college offer Vietnamese through their continuing education department? I’m not looking for credit courses necessarily but I’m not opposed to it. I just want to be able to communicate with my students and be able to help them. When my Spanish speakers are confused I can switch to Spanish and help them understand. I want to be able to do the same for my Vietnamese speakers. Thanks in advance everyone!