Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Physician Published in National Medical Journal Launches At-Home Taste Sensitivity Kit

healthcarejournalbr.com
 17 days ago

A study conducted by rhinologist Henry Barham, MD, at Baton Rouge General was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), a peer-reviewed medical journal renowned internationally. Results from the study show a connection between a person’s ability to perceive certain bitter stimulants and the symptoms and severity of their COVID-19 infection. The study spurred the development of an at-home taste sensitivity kit, called Phenomune, which has hit the national consumer market.

healthcarejournalbr.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Taste#Covid#Launches#General Hospital#Hospitalization#National Medical Journal#Baton Rouge General#Jama#Covid#Brg#Bluebonnet#Nasal Specialists#Symptoms#Detailed Information#Sinus#Bitter Taste Receptors#Hospital Workers#Market#Non Tasters#Super Tasters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

OLOL, Baton Rouge General drop LWH doctors from employee health plans

In the wake of Ochsner Health’s recent acquisition of Louisiana Women’s Healthcare, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Baton Rouge General Hospital are both dropping LWH from their employee health insurance plans. The moves, which will affect about 2,200 participants in the OLOL plan and some 225...
Louisiana Statekalb.com

Bill to create office for women’s health moves forward in La. House

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Wire) - A bill to create an office for women’s health within the Louisiana Department of Health moved through the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, said she brought House Bill 193 to address inequities in Louisiana’s healthcare system.
Louisiana Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Louisiana hospital names first female CMO

Sherrie Somers, DO, was chosen as the first female chief medical officer of Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La., the hospital said. Dr. Somers most recently worked in Denver as medical director for New West Physicians hospitalist inpatient team with OptumHealth, part of health services business Optum. She began her new role May 17.
Alexandria, LAklax-tv.com

D’Argent Companies bought shopping center in East Baton Rouge for $5.6 million

The Central Plaza Shopping Center has been sold to an Alexandria real estate company for $5.6 million. D’Argent Companies LLC bought the shopping center in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The sellers were Castle Central Plaza LLC and Eiseman Central LLC, both of Olympia, Washington, and East Towne Estates LLC of Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Baton Rouge, LA225batonrouge.com

Desperate for workers, local and national restaurants and stores raising pay

McDonald’s, Sheetz and Chipotle are just some of the latest companies to follow Amazon, Walmart and Costco in boosting wages, in some cases to $15 an hour or higher. Here in Baton Rouge, many restaurants and attractions are upping pay and offering perks to increase their employee count ahead of what’s expected to be a busy summer, according to this WBRZ story from late April.
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Louisiana to receive $3B through federal American Rescue Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s share of state aid made available through the federal American Rescue Plan will be $3.011 billion, less than the estimated $3.2 billion state officials had expected, according to a Senate committee discussion Monday. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said he wasn’t sure of the final...
Baton Rouge, LAhoumatimes.com

Disney+ feature film to start filming in Baton Rouge

Production will begin soon in Baton Rouge on a live-action feature film for Disney+. The futuristic teen adventure, titled Crater, will be filmed at Celtic Studios and on location throughout the Capital Region, with an estimated budget of $40 million. The project is expected to employ hundreds of Louisiana residents; production plans call for 325 crew members and 400 extras.
Baton Rouge, LAwbrz.com

First ever TEDx event in north Baton Rouge to be announced Monday

BATON ROUGE - A TEDx event is coming to north Baton Rouge, and event details will be announced by the mayor on Monday morning. According to a news release from the office of EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the public will be informed of all pertinent details associated with the upcoming TEDxScotlandville event Monday, around 11 a.m.
Louisiana StateBowling Green Daily News

Anti-coronavirus vaccine measures moving in Louisiana House

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana would prohibit state and local government agencies from refusing to issue licenses, permits and degrees or barring access to public facilities to someone who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19 under a bill that started advancing Monday in the state House. Republican Rep. Kathy Edmonston, of...
Baton Rouge, LA225batonrouge.com

Nature hikes, drive-in movies and more this week in Baton Rouge

Embark on a relaxing and educational night hike at BREC’s Hooper Road Park this Friday, May 21. The program includes a variety of games and activities, as well as lessons on local ecology and nocturnal wildlife throughout the hike. The event is open to adults and children 6 and older,...
Louisiana Statehoumatimes.com

Former Louisiana Governor Buddy Roemer has died

Former Louisiana Governor Buddy Roemer passed away this morning in Baton Rouge. He was 77. Roemer was a Democrat-turned-Republican who won the office of Governor in 1987. Charles Elson “Buddy” Roemer III was born Oct. 4, 1943, in Shreveport. U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-La.), released the following statement upon the...
Louisiana Statekalb.com

LSUA Cenla Economic Dashboard released for May 2021

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business releases its May 2021 issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard. “Stimulus funding continues to bolster central Louisiana’s economy,” said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business. “Consumer spending accelerated throughout Cenla in March,” continued...
Baton Rouge, LAtheadvocate.com

See which Baton Rouge casino was the state's biggest winner in April

The three riverboat casinos in Baton Rouge brought in nearly $26.4 million during April, a 13.4% increase over what the properties bought in during March. Statewide, the 13 riverboat casinos, Harrah’s land-based casino and four racinos brought in $235.8 million during April, according to figures released Monday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That’s a 4.8% increase over the $225.1 million gambling properties generated during March.