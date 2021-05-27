Baton Rouge Physician Published in National Medical Journal Launches At-Home Taste Sensitivity Kit
A study conducted by rhinologist Henry Barham, MD, at Baton Rouge General was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), a peer-reviewed medical journal renowned internationally. Results from the study show a connection between a person’s ability to perceive certain bitter stimulants and the symptoms and severity of their COVID-19 infection. The study spurred the development of an at-home taste sensitivity kit, called Phenomune, which has hit the national consumer market.healthcarejournalbr.com