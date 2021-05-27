Police Called As Man Attempts To Pick Up Trash At Maine Walmart

The man had been asking management at two different Walmarts in western Maine to pick up the trash before it ended up in the Androscoggin River. Tony Bennett, no, not the 96-year-old singer best known for the smash hit "I Left My Heart in San Francisco", but a man who resides in Bethel, had been asking management at the two Walmart Supercenters in Mexico and Oxford for three years to pick up the unsightly and fair amount of trash with no results. Both of the Walmarts are located right beside the Androscoggin River, which was Mr. Bennett's main concern.