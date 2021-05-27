Customer-Driven Collections Is the New ARMs Race - Creditors and Agencies Who Master it Will Win
With new Regulation F rules on consumer preference, the CFPB has given. power to consumers to determine how creditors and agencies can communicate with them. But this trend towards customer-centric collections is not new. Many of us in accounts receivable saw this coming for at least a decade. It started with the internet and was greatly accelerated by the smartphone. Now we are asking ourselves where does it all end?insidearm.com