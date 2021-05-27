Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Customer-Driven Collections Is the New ARMs Race - Creditors and Agencies Who Master it Will Win

By Email to a Peer
InsideARM
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith new Regulation F rules on consumer preference, the CFPB has given. power to consumers to determine how creditors and agencies can communicate with them. But this trend towards customer-centric collections is not new. Many of us in accounts receivable saw this coming for at least a decade. It started with the internet and was greatly accelerated by the smartphone. Now we are asking ourselves where does it all end?

insidearm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Service#Consumer Debt#Arms Race#Digital Agencies#Technology Companies#Regulatory Agencies#Product Strategy#Cfpb#Indebted#Market Planning#Lexisnexis#Spring Oaks Capital#Ia Innovation Council#Collections Strategy#Collection Agencies#Debt Collection Strategy#Creditors#Customers#Compliance Technology#Consumer Communication
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Economytowardsdatascience.com

Retain Customers with Time to Event Modeling-Driven Intervention

It usually costs more to acquire a customer than it does to retain a customer. Focusing on customer retention enables companies to maximize customer revenue over their lifetime. This blog post will show you how to train a model to predict both the risk AND the time of a customer...
Personal FinanceBlack Enterprise

Ally Bank Recently Eliminated Overdraft Fees for Customers

One bank decided to say farewell to overdraft fees. A press release stated that Ally Bank—which is the largest digital bank in the U.S. and a division of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY)—ended the centuries-old industry practice. “This is a significant advancement for consumers as we live out our mission...
BusinessInsideARM

Transworld Systems Inc. Completes Acquisition of Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI), the largest U.S. technology-enabled provider of accounts receivable management (ARM) solutions, announced today it has completed its acquisition of Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc. (ACT Holdings), a leading debt recovery, ARM and business process outsourcing company. Transaction terms were not disclosed. “Scale...
Businessfinextra.com

Capital One invests in Socure

Machine learning-based digital identity verification firm Socure has received an undisclosed strategic investment from Capital One Ventures. This latest investment comes on the heels of a $100m Series D raise in March that was led by Accel and joined by the investment arms of Citi and Wells Fargo. Socure's predictive...
Small Businessnav.com

Loans & Financing For Taxi Businesses

Yellow cabs and taxis don’t just run on fuel. They also need capital to chug along. Whether you need to purchase another taxi for your fleet or simply have cash on hand for emergencies, taxi finance could help. How Financing Can Help Your Taxi Business. Every city in the country...
Charlotte, NCStreetInsider.com

MoneyGram (MGI) Announces $100M At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) ("MoneyGram" or the "Company") announced today that it has established an "at-the-market" equity offering program (the "ATM Program") under which it may offer and sell, from time to time, shares of its common stock (the "Shares") having an aggregate sales price of up to $100 million, and has entered into an ATM Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement (the "Sales Agreement") with BofA Securities, Inc. ("BofA"), as sales agent.
Environmenttearsheet.co

Inside ‘climate fintech’: The fintech firms using carbon offsets to address climate change

Financial institutions are increasingly rallying around environmentally friendly initiatives. Startups are turning towards carbon offsets to build a carbon-neutral future. Fintechs are scaling up greener solutions aimed at neutralizing the adverse impact of climate change. The uptick in climate friendly startups — the ‘climate fintech’ sector — can be largely attributed towards a steady influx of climate change consciousness among consumers, investors and policymakers.
Real Estatemaplemoney.com

What Is the Minimum Credit Score Required for a Mortgage In Canada?

There are many things you need to have in place before getting a mortgage in Canada. One of the most important is to have a good credit score. But what constitutes a good credit score? After all, there are many different mortgage lenders out there, and each one has its lending criteria that they follow. This article will let you know what credit score you’ll need to qualify and what else you need to consider before starting your mortgage application.
Economyefinancialcareers.co.uk

Trade Surveillance VP

This role will constitute a critical part of the compliance oversight framework and is the responsibility of the Surveillance team to complete effectively in order to mitigate conduct and compliance risk. The Trade Surveillance VP is expected to contribute actively towards the completion; improvement and development through their role, as well as ensuring issues are properly escalated and managed as per the firm’s escalation policy under the direction of the Head of Surveillance.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Stablecoins in Banking: SameUSD as a financial tool

Since the introduction of cryptocurrencies, there have been debates between crypto enthusiasts and mainstream centralized financial institutions, i.e., central banks and commercial banks. However, traditional financial institutions have gradually warmed up to cryptocurrencies, embracing the innovation behind Bitcoin and other stablecoins. The banking system is quickly adjusting. According to the...
House Rentchicago-realty-group.com

Steve White – How to Evaluate a Tenant Credit Score

Steve White, CEO of RentPrep, discusses specifics regarding credit scores, how to evaluate credit reports, criminal and eviction background checks, as well as how to approach bankruptcies and previous evictions in relation to filling new vacancies. 1 Tell us about your background and what drove you to build wealth in...
Businessinvesting.com

JPMorgan appoints Goldman, Wells Fargo execs to lead growth equity arm

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) on Monday launched a new division in its asset management business that will give institutional and high-net-worth clients opportunities to invest in and lend to young, fast-growing companies. The group, called J.P. Morgan Private Capital, recruited Christopher Dawe from Goldman Sachs Group Inc...
Economybackendnews.net

Neobank Tonik secures digital bank license from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

Neobank or digital bank Tonik said it was able to secure a digital bank license from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). In December 2020, BSP released the guidelines for digital banks which include P1 billion capitalization. They are also allowed to offer traditional banking services but cannot put up any physical branch.
Minnesota StateAmerican Banker

Minnesota law allows banks, CUs to serve previously banned customers

A recently passed Minnesota law will allow state-chartered banks and credit unions to open checking accounts for consumers who have had accounts forcibly closed within the past year. The bipartisan bill passed the state Senate and House unanimously, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed it into law May 25. Before...
Credits & Loanscuna.org

The new imperative for credit unions

Member acquisition and ongoing member satisfaction are always priorities for credit unions. As an industry, have we reached a tipping point?. Consumers expect easy, fast, frictionless experiences. With consumers embracing services like Venmo, Uber, and Amazon, credit unions need to innovate and move forward with easier experiences that elevate the member experience. If they don’t, credit unions risk losing to other financial institutions or fintech companies that have accelerated their digital methods.
Technologythestaffingstream.com

How a Tech-Driven Workforce Can Transform Your Staffing Agency

You first think about technology when you think about growing in a digital world. Technology is evolving so fast these days that you have to adapt your business according to the recent trends. But the most significant challenge is not the technology itself. Rather, the greatest challenge is developing a...
Healthpadi.com

How AED and CPR Training Can Lower Insurance Premiums

AED and CPR training can improve both employee wellness and your bottom line. The benefit for employees is obvious – they’ll learn how to handle a medical emergency, and may one day save the life of someone they love. The financial benefit of AED and CPR training may not be as obvious, so let’s break it down.
EconomyInvestmentNews

Finra proposes annual regulatory education

Finra is proposing to increase the frequency of continuing education regarding regulatory developments while providing a longer runway for former brokers to reenter the industry as long as they keep up with educational requirements. Last Thursday, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. filed a proposal with the Securities and Exchange...