DENVER (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. When SPC Gabriel David Conde was less than a year old, a woman at his parent’s church prayed for him and said, “This beautiful boy will become a warrior, but his heart will be soft.” Those words would forever ring true in Gabe’s life as evident in his over three hundred pages of heart-filled poetry, short stories, and journal entries featured in the new book “And Evil Shall Be Vanquished: A Warrior’s Anthology of Original Poetry and Other Writings.” Gabe’s writings described his unique experience supporting Green Beret elements throughout his first and only deployment to a foreign battlefield while his fierce warrior spirit was tempered by his genuine desire to stay close to God throughout his life.