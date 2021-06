This article is a brilliant, luminous gem. Thanks to Rev. Dr. Joe Boot, Steve Deace, and the Crosspolitic guys’ truthful reporting last year, I became a rube at the end of March 2020. The last section of your article is particularly poignant because there are many of us who are dealing with the fallout at our churches. Have you or will you be writing a pastoral piece for those of us trying to sort out the aftermath? I know people who have left churches and others like myself who, while they have forgiven their leaders, are struggling to trust them not to reopen the sheep pen upon hearing “public health emergency” to allow the statist wolves free access to our flocks. We sheepdogs barked and were ignored without apology. Not all of us have a institution like Christ Church to be members of and have little opportunity to be an agent of reformation to attain such a caliber. Thank you.