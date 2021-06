Learning to love herself. Jinger Duggar opened up about overcoming body image issues in her teenage years. Jinger, Jeremy's Book: 13 Revelations About Courtship, More. “I think in this culture around us, there is so much talk about what true beauty is and what we’re defined by — if it’s by how we look, how we were raised or how popular we are, whatever those things may be,” the Counting On star, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly. “For me, the wrestling was with my weight and my body image, even though I was very in shape and I didn’t need to lose weight. I felt like I needed to; as a 14-year-old girl, I was really wrestling with that.”