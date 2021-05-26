Cancel
Spring Oaks Hires Wyatt Shaw as Director of Partnership Services

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESAPEAKE, Va. -- Spring Oaks Capital, LLC has hired Wyatt Shaw as Director of Partnership Services. Wyatt will report to Chief Operating Officer Jason Collins. Wyatt joins from Global Lending Services (“GLS”) where he built a world-class de novo recovery platform for the automotive lending platform. Prior to GLS, Wyatt served as Senior Vice President of Performance at InvestiNet, orchestrating a global vendor network and driving superior results during his tenure. Wyatt joined InvestiNet as an experienced consumer finance executive, with experience at several of the leading banking and recoveries platforms in the industry, including Fifth Third Bank and Resurgent Capital Services.

