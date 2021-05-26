Spring Oaks Hires Wyatt Shaw as Director of Partnership Services

First American Bank & Trust, is pleased to announce the promotions of Craig Meeks to President of the bank and Jarrod Prickett to Senior Vice President and Senior Lender. “Both Craig and Jarrod are incredible assets to the bank and are integral to our sustained success and the bright future of our organization, “ said Rhodes McLanahan, CEO of the bank. “They are both very deserving of their promotions and provide the bank with a management foundation that will benefit the bank in the years to come.”