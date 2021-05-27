Cancel
Technology

The Acer Aspire Vero is a laptop that takes recycled plastic seriously

By Melissa Riofrio
PCWorld
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Acer Aspire Vero is a laptop with a different kind of mission—an environmental one. Sure, it sports some of the latest PC hardware, but what Acer really wants you to know is how much PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic is used, inside and out. Announced Thursday at the virtual next@Acer...

www.pcworld.com
