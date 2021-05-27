Cancel
Porter, NY

NYSP investigate fatal motorcycle crash in the Town of Porter

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 9 days ago
New York State police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in the Town of Porter.

The crash occurred around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday on Lake Road in the Town of Porter.

Police say the initial investigation has revealed 35-year-old Scott A. Tracey of Ransomville was traveling eastbound on Lake Road near the intersection with Cothran Road when he struck the guide rail and was ejected from the motorcycle. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Niagara County Coroner.

NYSP say the investigation remains active.

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 Eyewitness News, updated throughout the day.

