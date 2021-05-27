Flawless and the largest – This gorgeous 15.8 purple pink diamond was just auctioned for record breaking $29 million

L.O.V.E. is in the air at Harry Winston. The brand’s new high jewelry collection tells a love story in stages that interprets the four phases of the emotion, from the sparks of early passion to the vows of commitment. The 39 designs are categorized into sub-collections called Light, Obsession, Vow and Eternal. All are limited to varying degrees, with some stand-alone unique pieces that the brand says are contemporary interpretations of the Harry Winston style. That style is all about top-tier gemstones, and the L.O.V.E. collection is set with fiery examples of red, orange or yellow gems in heart and flame motifs that convey the flames of passion.