Flawless and the largest – This gorgeous 15.8 purple pink diamond was just auctioned for record breaking $29 million

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you seen the breathtaking Sakura diamond? Not too long ago, we featured the magnificent jewel, a 15.81 carat, fancy, vivid, purple-pink internally flawless type lla diamond ring with an estimate of nearly $25million. The ‘Sakura’ (Japanese word for cherry blossom) is a massive diamond set on a platinum and gold ring. It has now officially turned into the largest purple-pink diamond ever to be auctioned, selling for $29.3 million in Hong Kong. The one-of-a-kind stunner was naturally and undoubtedly the crown jewel of Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction in Hong Kong on May 23.

