A few dozen people are showing their support of three women accused of vandalizing a Santa Rosa home and a sculpture downtown with pig’s blood. The Press Democrat reports that about 60 people came out in support of the three women, who were also in attendance, this past Saturday at the Santa Rosa Police Department. Poems were read, some yelled out “Black Lives Matter,” and the three women, Amber Lucas, Rowan Dalbey, and Kristen Aumoithe even exchanged hugs with some of the participants. The defendants maintain their innocence and, while they haven’t officially been charged with a crime, they are due in court in early August.