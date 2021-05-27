Heir to the Throne Part 1
Professor T struggles to adjust to a hostile and dangerous new environment. Rabet takes over Flamant's duties and teams up with John to investigate the murder of an inland shipping operator.video.wttw.com
Professor T struggles to adjust to a hostile and dangerous new environment. Rabet takes over Flamant's duties and teams up with John to investigate the murder of an inland shipping operator.video.wttw.com
WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.