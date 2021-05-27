Deborah Trofholz Albertson
Deborah Trofholz Albertson, 66, of Gering, went home to heaven on May 16, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones. Services were Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff, followed by interment at the Kimball Cemetery. Dugan-Kramer is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be left for the family at http://www.dugankramer.com. The service was live streamed through the Dugan-Kramer Facebook page.www.westernnebraskaobserver.net