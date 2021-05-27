Deborah Trofholz Albertson

Tom and Karen Southard will continue to have a presence in the Kimball High School gymnasium. The Kimball School Board on Monday unanimously approved a project to repaint and refinish the main court in the gymnasium and, while the painters are at it, have the playing surface's new name inscribed on both sides: Tom and Karen Southard Court. The couple were a fixture in the bleachers for decades – Karen keeping stats and Tom, who passed away last winter, gathering information for his legendary sports articles in the Observer. JJ's Floors of Pine Bluffs will do the work this summer. A dedication ceremony will be announced at a later time.