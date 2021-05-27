Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kimball, NE

Deborah Trofholz Albertson

By Daria Anderson-Faden
westernnebraskaobserver.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeborah Trofholz Albertson, 66, of Gering, went home to heaven on May 16, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones. Services were Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff, followed by interment at the Kimball Cemetery. Dugan-Kramer is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be left for the family at http://www.dugankramer.com. The service was live streamed through the Dugan-Kramer Facebook page.

www.westernnebraskaobserver.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsbluff, NE
City
Kimball, NE
City
Gering, NE
State
Nebraska State
Scottsbluff, NE
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Cancer#Hobbies#Team Jack#Teamjackfoundation Org#Pizza Hut#Rich S Wrecking#The Wooden Keg#The Skyport Restaurant#Wal Mart#Kimball Cemetery#Sister Jeanette Mcguire#Sister In Law Carol Eich#Uncle Dave Wilkinson#Brothers Jim#Daughter Stephanie#Sister In Law Louann Belk#Grandchildren Brittney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Gering, NEStar-Herald

Three scholarships awarded to Gering seniors

The Gering Education Association has awarded scholarships to three Gering High School seniors.The Member Scholarship is available to Gering High School seniors who have a parent who has been a member of GEA for 5 or more years. The Educator Scholarship is available to GHS seniors who plan to pursue a career in education.
Gering, NEStar-Herald

Gering celebrates graduation after a year like no other

In her graduation speech, Gering senior class president Olivia Longmore said that was all she could think of when trying to find the best way to encapsulate the class of 2021’s high school career. She explained that with “a pandemic, quarantine, leaky ceilings and an internet breach just in the...
Scottsbluff, NEStar-Herald

WNCC Veteran Stand Down June 2-3

SCOTTSBLUFF — In collaboration with Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Nebraska Department of Labor, VetSet Nebraska, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Western Nebraska Community College TRIO Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) program will be hosting a Stand Down event for all area veterans on June 2 and 3 at the John N. Harms Center.
Scottsbluff, NEStar-Herald

Graduating seniors celebrate at their former elementary schools

Lincoln Elementary preschool teacher Amanda Schultz lined her students down the hallway from her classroom a little after 8 a.m. on Friday morning. Some of her students were curious about the tall kids dressed in yellow and blue gowns. Some thought maybe they had a special birthday. “No, they’re graduating...
Scottsbluff, NEStar-Herald

Richards letter run 05-15

We are amid high school graduations with receptions and celebrations. What an exciting time. We would like to remind adults that this is the time to celebrate your graduate. It is not the time to use this exciting time as an excuse to host a party for your friends. Please, we urge you to be diligent and not provide alcohol at your celebrations and enjoy family and friends in a safe and healthy environment.
Kimball, NEwesternnebraskaobserver.net

THE TOM & KAREN SOUTHARD COURT

Tom and Karen Southard will continue to have a presence in the Kimball High School gymnasium. The Kimball School Board on Monday unanimously approved a project to repaint and refinish the main court in the gymnasium and, while the painters are at it, have the playing surface's new name inscribed on both sides: Tom and Karen Southard Court. The couple were a fixture in the bleachers for decades – Karen keeping stats and Tom, who passed away last winter, gathering information for his legendary sports articles in the Observer. JJ's Floors of Pine Bluffs will do the work this summer. A dedication ceremony will be announced at a later time.
Kimball, NEwesternnebraskaobserver.net

Kimball, Graduates Connect

Connect Kimball, along with the Rotary Club, hosted the Class of 2021 Senior Showcase on Friday, May 7. COVID-19 created the unique parade activity in 2020, which was followed by cruise night. Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves during that strange time. Connect Kimball, formerly known as Kiwanis, has rebranded itself...
Scottsbluff, NENews Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff High School auditorium to get upgrade

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - School officials said the Scottsbluff High School Auditorium will get a make over this summer. School officials said the Scottsbluff Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday to award a bid upgrade the auditorium. The current lights at the auditorium often burn out at performances or concerts leaving the stage dark. Installation of the new LED lights that change color and curtains will improve the look of musical performances and plays. The school also rents the auditorium out to the community so it’s in constant use. Shows will be easier to produce.