Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jay-Z Says He Used To “Forget All My Lyrics” While Performing

Genius
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAY-Z is set to guest star in the season four premiere of the LeBron James executive produced HBO show The Shop: Uninterrupted this Friday. In a promo for the episode, Jay talks about forgetting his lyrics. LeBron James asked Jay if he’d ever been “so zoned out” during a performance...

genius.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Lebron James
Person
Nneka Ogwumike
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lyrics#Guest Star#Npr#Shop#Rappers#Stage#Premiere#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesNME

JAY-Z recalls “deafening” first arena performance with DMX

JAY-Z has shared a story about the first time he toured with the late DMX, explaining that he was in awe of the late rapper’s powerful stage presence. Speaking during the season premiere of LeBron James’ HBO series The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Roc Nation rapper recalled the first time he saw X perform in an arena.
CelebritiesDaily Beast

Jay-Z Reveals He Boycotted the Grammys Because They Dissed DMX

HBO had a very busy Friday night. Not only did it mark the return of Bill Maher to Real Time after a two-week hiatus owing to his positive COVID-19 diagnosis, but also the fourth season premiere of The Shop: Uninterrupted, the barbershop-set talk show from childhood friends turned business partners LeBron James and Maverick Carter.
CelebritiesPosted by
Cleveland.com

Every Jay-Z single, ranked

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It will be a big year in more ways than one for Jay-Z. Not only will the man considered by many to be the greatest rapper of all time be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October. But Shawn Carter will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of his classic debut album “Reasonable Doubt.”
MusicComplex

DMX’s ‘Exodus’ Album Features Joint Collab With Jay-Z and Nas

While fans may still be two weeks away from DMX’s first posthumous album Exodus, Swizz Beatz and X’s team held a Zoom listening party Thursday night, giving industry peers and DJs a sneak peek into the long-awaited record. According to those in attendance, including DJ Mr. Peter Parker, the record...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Says "Super Gangsta Rappers" Thanked Him For "4:44"

Anytime Jay-Z pops out for some sort of interview, there's always a gem to takeaway. His appearance on LeBron James' The Shop had the rapper opening up about everything from learning how to swim to his relationship with DMX. Though it's been a few years since Jay released his last album 4:44, he touched on the importance of the album, especially to other rappers who've faced similar issues in their personal lives.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Tells LeBron James He Forgets The Lyrics To His Own Songs

HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted returns on Friday (May 28) featuring an interview with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee JAY-Z. Ahead of the premiere, HBO shared a brief snippet in which JAY-Z confesses he would routinely forget the words to his own songs. “In the beginning, I used to...
Celebritiesblavity.com

Jay-Z Reflects On Boycotting The Grammys To Standup For DMX

Chatting it up with LeBron James, Bad Bunny and several other big-name celebrities on the season premiere of The Shop: Uninterrupted, Jay-Z reflected on the time he boycotted the Grammys. The topic came up when Jay-Z was asked to talk about the legacy of DMX, TMZ reported. "The first time...
NBAHODINKEE

LeBron And Jay-Z Rocking Rolex And AP, Respectively

Season four of NBA megastar LeBron James' HBO series The Shop debuted on Friday, and my gosh were there watches. Set in a barbershop – actual haircuts are given over friendly debate – the show has hosted many high-profile people since it went on the air, up to and including former President Barack Obama. Still, it's not every day when a guest as big as Jay-Z drops by. Not only did the greatest living rapper (and lots more) wear a dope, highly complicated AP Royal Oak, several of the other people participating in the conversation had great watches on. It says something that LeBron's coral red Oyster Perpetual (below) was the tamest wristwear we spotted.
CelebritiesVulture

Jay-Z Shares His Fondest Memory of DMX and Says Why He Boycotted the Grammys

The fourth season of LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s talk show The Shop: Uninterrupted premiered on HBO this past Friday, and they kicked things off with a roundtable of WNBA player Nneka Ogwumike, series co-creator Paul Rivera, Bad Bunny, and Jay-Z. The highlight of the shop talk was when Jay-Z shared his “fondest memory of DMX,” which was when the late rapper opened for Jay-Z on his Hard Knock Life Tour in 1999. Jay-Z relives the moments before the first performance: “X is about to go on, and I want to see. X is going before me. And then he goes [growls], and the arena goes crazy. It’s deafening, and I’m like, ohhhhh shit,” at which point Jay-Z grabs his face, Kevin McAllister style. Jay-Z goes on to describe all the ways that DMX was an impossible act to follow — his energy, the crowd cheering for him when he takes his shirt off halfway through the set. “First the guys are going crazy, now the girls are going crazy. And then he gets to the end, and he starts a prayer. And now they’re crying. The whole arena is crying! And they’re like … okay, now you go.”
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jay-Z Learned To Swim For Daughter Blue: ‘Couldn’t Fathom’ Not Being Able To ‘Get Her’ If She ‘Fell In’

Rapper Jay-Z has opened up about his relationship with eldest daughter Blue Ivy, and his commitment to learning how to swim after she was born. Jay-Z has revealed he learnt how to swim when he was in his 40s, after wife Beyonce gave birth to their first child, Blue Ivy Carter, 9. The rapper, 51, who also shares twins Rumi and Sir, 3, with the “Crazy In Love” hitmaker, opened up on a new episode of LeBron James‘ show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, about being a father to young girls. “It’s amazing. It’s a very grounding thing… I didn’t learn how to swim until Blue was born,” he revealed.