California State

Lawsuit Launched Over DDT Ocean Dumping off Southern California

By Center for Biological Diversity
YubaNet
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORRANCE, Calif. May 27, 2021— Following the recent discovery that up to 500,000 barrels of the banned pesticide DDT were dumped into the Pacific Ocean off Southern California, the Center for Biological Diversity sent Montrose Chemical Corp. and its successor parent company, Bayer Corp., a notice of intent to sue them today. Today’s notice letter calls for the companies to take responsibility for this toxic threat to public health and wildlife.

