Despite losing star returner Andre Roberts, the Buffalo Bills special teams will still be a top 10 unit. In the ever-increasing war of eliminating special teams from the league, it’s getting harder and harder to find good returners who can flip field positions for you. Getting touchdowns out of your return unit is even harder to do nowadays, given the 2-man wedge rule. The Buffalo Bills special teams were some of the best in the league last year, and they will repeat that feat again, and here’s why.