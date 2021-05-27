Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Latinos create jobs app for Spanish speakers

By Calmatters
Red Bluff Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLea este artículo en español. While Marina Corona was watching TikTok videos a little over two months ago, she came across one that included information about a job finder mobile application in Spanish. Interested in the topic, the immigrant worker decided to download the free app Chamba to find out...

www.redbluffdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latinos#Income Inequality#Mobile Application#App Developers#Mexican#Latin American#Fry S Electronics#The California Divide#Free App#Online Applications#Spanish Speakers#Influencers#People#Employment Categories#Tiktok Videos#Newsrooms#Job Agencies#Creativity#Denver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Entrepreneurship
Country
Spain
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Internet
News Break
Jobs
Related
Behind Viral VideosL.A. Weekly

TikTok Also Wants To Be A Job Search App

TikTok is working on a job search feature. This is what we know about the popular app’s new expansion. TikTok has steadily taken control of our lives. It’s an inescapable app, one that’s cemented itself throughout the pandemic and that is now planning to get involved with job searches. According...
Jefferson City, MOkwos.com

The Bishop prepares for a continuing influx of Spanish speakers

How’s your Spanish? Jefferson City Catholic Diocese Bishop Shawn McKnight says you might want to study up with more and more Hispanics moving into Mid-Missouri …. Bishop McKnight adds that the virtual Masses required during the pandemic have pushed the Diocese in providing more options on social media.
San Diego, CASan Diego Business Journal

Creating Her Own Job and Community

For Josephine Lee, her first business was born out of tough times and her newest venture is no different. In 2014, she launched. , a first-of-its kind business after graduating college amid the financial crisis. As a seasoned pointe shoe fitter, it is her job to gauge the best, glove-like...
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

New Advocacy Group Created For Latinos

(Des Moines, IA) — A new advocacy group for Iowa Latinos will launch next month. The Iowa Latino Alliance and will be made up entirely of volunteers seeking to improve the lives of the state’s Latinos. This formal, statewide entity has not existed before. The chair of the Commission of Latino Affairs, Caleb Knutson, says this new alliance is different from the commission since it is not run through a government department and members do not need to be approved by the governor. Knutson says since the commission is at a “stalemate” to add new members, the alliance will likely be able to move forward more quickly in its endeavors.
MinoritiesPosted by
TheStreet

The First Online Wellness Service For Latinos Around The World Created By Latina Therapists

MIAMI, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpcionYo ,—the first online wellness service for Latinos around the world created by Latina therapists, empowers members to focus on their wellbeing every day. With affordable and virtual sessions, OpcionYo transcends the traditional barriers to quality accessible health and wellness care for Latinos. Now within their fingertips, Latinos can access therapy, life coaching, and nutritional guidance from qualified experts who speak their language and understand their culture.
Roanoke, ALRandolph Leader

Mohawk expands production at Roanoke, creating 130 new jobs

ROANOKE - Mohawk Industries is growing its Roanoke manufacturing facility by expanding into yarn production, creating 130 jobs in the Randolph County community and continuing the company's investment in the region. "Our yarn facilities are very important, as they start our carpet manufacturing process," Mohawk senior VP of manufacturing Todd...
Cell PhonesIndependent Florida Alligator

UF students create app to combat misinformation

Attending conference calls with investors in the car, filing patents and staying up until dawn to discuss app updates — all in a day’s work. Seeking to counter the spread of misinformation on social media, a group of nine UF students developed an app called String News. The founding team envisioned the app as a platform for users to view free, reliable news stories without distractions, such as misleading infographics and memes easily found on social media.
MinoritiesWashington Post

New app, believr, aims to create a 'home for LGBTQ+ Christians'

(RNS) — Adam Evers created the app he’d been longing for. As a gay Christian, he felt caught between two worlds. In LGBTQ spaces, his faith was often an obstacle, because so many in the community have been hurt by churches that believe same-sex relationships contradict Scripture. In Christian spaces,...
Internetbusybodytribune.com

Advantages of Social Media for Students

Social Media has funneled its way into our lives and is one to stay. Especially children of all ages eat, drink and survive on social media. Most of us, especially the older generations, condemn it as a source of great distraction for the kids. But did we pass judgement too soon. Are their any advantages of social media for students?
InternetTimes Daily

India asks Twitter to follow tough new social media laws

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government on Saturday warned Twitter to immediately comply with the country’s new social media regulations, which critics say give the government more power to police online content. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
Internetbeautylaunchpad.com

Why Social Media is the New Business Card

Social media has become the biggest marketing tool available to businesses. Stylists have found social media to be their “digital resume” in lieu of business cards and, in some ways, even replacing websites. What happens when you meet someone who wants to know your information? Oftentimes, you ask, “Are you on IG?” Clients are going to social media as a means to find out information and communicate with you. Stylists can employ social media as a digital look book for their work by creating a storyboard that highlights their skills for those already following them. But more importantly—for stylists seeking to build their books—social media is how you can attract the clientele you want! Are you a blonding specialist? Post tons of blonde shots on your page. A men’s cutting expert? Upload those men’s looks, stat. Clients are flocking to social media—especially Instagram—to find out as much as they can about their potential stylist, and it’s up to you to provide all the information they need to make that connection and decision to come to your chair.
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

How to download the official WhatsApp stickers for the 2021 Mexican Federal Elections

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. 2021 Mexico Federal Elections and citizens will go to the polls to elect 500 federal offices and 20,868 local offices, as well as 15 governorships. In days where WhatsApp has become the most used instant messaging application to share messages, images, videos and GIFs, the app cannot be alien to this electoral process and together with the National Electoral Institute (INE) it not only made a virtual assistant available to the public (chatbot), but an exclusive collection of stickers, how to download them? Here we explain it to you in detail.
Cell Phoneswebeenow.com

The best apps to create memes

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp. Memes are in fashion, these images accompanied by funny texts, have the ability to condense concepts, ways of feeling and sensations. They are a creative vehicle for people to express their opinion on social events and everyday attitudes.