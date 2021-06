A few weeks back, I took a deep dive into the quarterbacks that the Texans would face in 2021. It's a strong group, but does pale in some sense to the Quarterback Murderer's Row they faced last year. The running backs? Well, in 2020, the Texans faced eight of the top nine leading rushers in the league (Raiders star Josh Jacobs was the only back they didn't face in 2020). Unfortunately, 2021 features some of the same names and faces on the schedule. Let's take a look at the group the Texans will presumably face in 2021.