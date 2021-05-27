Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Netrin-4 regulates stiffness and metastasis

By Patrick Mehlen, Laurent Fattet
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stiffness of the basement membrane is a determinant of the process of metastasis and patient survival. Netrin-4 is now shown to be a key regulator of the basement membrane stiffness. The vast majority of cancer-related deaths can be attributed to metastasis. Despite several exceptions, patients diagnosed with cancer rarely...

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metastasis#Stiffness#Blood Cells#Blood Cancer#Netrin 4#Metastatic Cancer Cells#Epithelial Tissues#Active Metastases#Extracellular Matrix#Distant Secondary Tumours#Genetic Alterations#Secondary Organs#Microenvironmental Cues#Cancer Related Deaths#Intra#Bms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Effects of berberine on circular RNA expression profiles in human gastric cancer cells.

Background: Berberine has been demonstrated to have anticancer effects against gastric cancer (GC), but the mechanism of these actions is unclear. Objectives: To explore the impact of berberine on circular RNA (circRNA) expression profiles in GC and investigate the potential molecular mechanisms associated with circRNAs in GC. Methods: AGS and...
CancerNature.com

Suppression of tumor growth and metastasis in Shkbp1 knockout mice

Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) is widely accepted in cancer diagnosis and targeted therapy. Shkbp1 is an upstream molecule of EGFR, which prevents EGFR degradation. However, the role of Shkbp1 in tumor remains to be clarified. Herein we induced tumor in the lungs of Shkbp1 knockout mice with chemical drugs to investigate the function of Shkbp1. Compared with wild-type mice, tumors in the lungs were significantly fewer in Shkbp1 knockout mice. To further explore the biological characteristics and functions of Shkbp1 in cancer cells, we established cell lines with overexpression and low expression of Shkbp1, respectively. Results from our experiments showed that low expression of Shkbp1 in lung cancer remarkably inhibited cancer cell migration and invasion, while overexpression of Shkbp1 promoted their migration and invasion, which indicated that Shkbp1 was closely related with tumor migration and invasion. The mRNA expression analysis of 494 matched tumor and adjacent non-tumor tissues (data derived from TCGA database) revealed that Shkbp1 was associated with the clinic TNM staging. Furthermore, immunohistochemistry (IHC) analysis of tissue microarrays showed that Shkbp1 was also correlated with lymphatic metastasis. Mechanistically, we observed that Shkbp1 was associated with epithelial–mesenchymal transition (EMT) marker. More interestingly, Shkbp1 was also expressed in a variety of immune cells, and we hereby used a subcutaneous transplantation tumor model and a metastasis model created by tail vein injection to explore whether Shkbp1 could impact tumor growth. The results showed that Shkbp1 knockout reduced tumor growth in both tumor models. In general, our results suggest that knocking out Shkbp1 in either immune cells or tumor cells could suppress tumor growth and metastasis.
CancerNutritionFacts.org

How to Help Control Cancer Metastasis with Diet

Randomized controlled trials show lowering saturated fat intake can lead to improved breast cancer survival. This is the second video in a three-part series on cancer metastasis. If you missed the first one, see What Causes Cancer to Metastasize?, and stay tuned for The Food That Can Downregulate the Metastatic Cancer Gene.
CancerNature.com

αSMA fibroblasts suppress Lgr5 cancer stem cells and restrain colorectal cancer progression

The development and progression of solid tumors is dependent on cancer cell autonomous drivers and the tumor microenvironment (TME). Cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) in the TME possess both tumor-promoting and tumor-restraining functions. In the current study, we interrogated the role of αSMA+ CAFs in a genetic mouse model of metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC). Selective depletion of αSMA+ CAFs resulted in increased tumor invasiveness, lymph node metastasis, and reduced overall survival. Depletion of αSMA+ CAFs reduced BMP4 and increased TGFβ1 secretion from stromal cells, and was associated with increased Lgr5+ cancer stem-like cells (CSCs) and the generation of an immunosuppressive TME with increased frequency of Foxp3+ regulatory T cells and suppression of CD8+ T cells. This study demonstrates that αSMA+ CAFs in CRC exert tumor-restraining functions via BMP4/TGFβ1 paracrine signaling that serves to suppress Lgr5+ CSCs and promote anti-tumor immunity, ultimately limiting CRC progression.
CancerPhys.org

Disrupting ribosome production: Renewed potential for cancer therapy

Proteins are the essence of life: they give structure to cells and organelles, catalyze metabolic reactions, build, break, tug, and pull—they carry out most of the actions that sustain a cell's existence. A cell can produce tens of thousands of different proteins with distinct roles with the help of ribosomes—large...
Champaign, ILEurekAlert

Cholesterol metabolite induces production of cancer-promoting vesicles

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Scientists working to understand the cellular processes linking high cholesterol to breast cancer recurrence and metastasis report that a byproduct of cholesterol metabolism causes some cells to send out cancer-promoting signals to other cells. These signals are packaged in membrane-bound compartments called extracellular vesicles. Reported in the...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers clarify cellular processes related to radiation resistance of pancreatic cancer cells

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancer subtypes not just because it is difficult to diagnose early, but because it is inherently resistant to chemotherapy and radiotherapy. In a recent study, scientists from Japan investigated the relationship that exists between the radiation resistance of pancreatic cancer cells, the natural cell cycle, and a cellular mechanism called autophagy, or “self-digestion.” Their results pave the way for novel radiosensitizers and improved therapeutic strategies for resistant cancers.
Cancertargetedonc.com

CAR T Cells and Beyond: An Exciting Future for Immunotherapy

While the volume and variety of information coming from current studies seems overwhelming, it is what is changing the cancer care environment today. Harnessing the ability of the body’s own immune system, particularly with the use of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, has already made a significant impact on the survival of patients with some hematologic malignancies. Perhaps the most exciting news, however, is that what we have learned in the infancy of our work with CAR T-cell therapy (which first received FDA approval in 2017), along with new information gleaned from ongoing research and clinical trials, is helping us develop next-generation immunotherapy treatments that are specifically tailored to the individual. In addition, it is expanding the types of cancers and patients that can be treated with CAR T cells.
CancerNews-Medical.net

New discovery in Ewing sarcoma may prevent tumor metastasis from occurring

A new discovery in Ewing sarcoma, an aggressive and often fatal childhood cancer, has uncovered the potential to prevent cancer cells from spreading beyond their primary tumor site. The breakthrough provides new insight into what triggers the process that allows cancer cells to survive while traveling through the body in...
CancerNature.com

GPC5 suppresses lung cancer progression and metastasis via intracellular CTDSP1/AhR/ARNT signaling axis and extracellular exosome secretion

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide. Glypican-5 (GPC5) is a member of heparan sulfate proteoglycans, and its biological importance in initiation and progression of lung cancer remains controversial. In the present study, we revealed that GPC5 transcriptionally enhanced the expression of CTDSP1 (miR-26b host gene) via AhR-ARNT pathway, and such up-regulation of CTDSP1 intracellularly contributed to the inhibited proliferation of lung cancer cells. Moreover, exosomes derived from GPC5-overexpressing human lung cancer cells (GPC5-OE-derived exosomes) had an extracellular repressive effect on human lymphatic endothelial cells (hLECs), leading to decreased tube formation and migration. Comparison between GPC5-WT- and GPC5-OE-derived exosomes showed that miR-26b (embedded within introns of CTDSP1 gene) was significantly up-regulated in GPC5-OE-derived exosomes and critical to the influence on hLECs. On the mechanism, we demonstrated that miR-26b transferred into hLECs directly targeted to PTK2 3’-UTR and led to PTK2 down-regulation, resulting in defects in tube formation and migration of hLECs. By uncovering the regulation network among GPC5, miR-26b, miR-26b host gene (CTDSP1), and target gene (PTK2), our findings demonstrated that GPC5 functioned as a tumor suppressor in human lung cancer.
CancerUroToday

Cisplatin and Gemcitabine With or Without Berzosertib in Patients with Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma - Tian Zhang

In this conversation with Alicia Morgans, MD, MPH, Tian Zhang, MD, highlights a phase II trial lead by Sumanta Kumar (Monty) Pal evaluating the efficacy and safety of cisplatin and gemcitabine hydrochloride with or without berzosertib works in treating patients with urothelial cancer that has metastasized, presented at ASCO 2021. Berzosertib is an ATR inhibitor with preclinical data suggestive of increased anti-tumor activity when added to cisplatin and gemcitabine. The primary objective of the study was to assess whether berzosertib improves the progression-free survival of patients treated with cisplatin and gemcitabine. Tian Zhang shares the findings of this study which include a lack of improvement in median progression-free survival, a trend towards inferior survival, with more hematologic toxicities.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Role of TRPM2 in brain tumours and potential as a drug target

Ion channels are ubiquitously expressed in almost all living cells, and are the third-largest category of drug targets, following enzymes and receptors. The transient receptor potential melastatin (TRPM) subfamily of ion channels are important to cell function and survival. Studies have shown upregulation of the TRPM family of ion channels in various brain tumours. Gliomas are the most prevalent form of primary malignant brain tumours with no effective treatment; thus, drug development is eagerly needed. TRPM2 is an essential ion channel for cell function and has important roles in oxidative stress and inflammation. In response to oxidative stress, ADP-ribose (ADPR) is produced, and in turn activates TRPM2 by binding to the NUDT9-H domain on the C-terminal. TRPM2 has been implicated in various cancers and is significantly upregulated in brain tumours. This article reviews the current understanding of TRPM2 in the context of brain tumours and overviews the effects of potential drug therapies targeting TRPM2 including hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), curcumin, docetaxel and selenium, paclitaxel and resveratrol, and botulinum toxin. It is long withstanding knowledge that gliomas are difficult to treat effectively, therefore investigating TRPM2 as a potential therapeutic target for brain tumours may be of considerable interest in the fields of ion channels and pharmacology.
CancerNature.com

Kidney injury molecule-1 inhibits metastasis of renal cell carcinoma

Metastasis is present in approximately 30% of patients diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and is associated with a 5-year survival rate of < 15%. Kidney injury molecule 1 (KIM-1), encoded by the HAVCR1 gene, is a proximal tubule cell-surface glycoprotein and a biomarker for early detection of RCC, but its pathophysiological significance in RCC remains unclear. We generated human and murine RCC cell lines either expressing or lacking KIM-1, respectively, and compared their growth and metastatic properties using validated methods. Surprisingly, KIM-1 expression had no effect on cell proliferation or subcutaneous tumour growth in immune deficient (Rag1−/−) Balb/c mice, but inhibited cell invasion and formation of lung metastasis in the same model. Further, we show that the inhibitory effect of KIM-1 on metastases was observed in both immune deficient and immune competent mice. Transcriptomic profiling identified the mRNA for the pro-metastatic GTPase, Rab27b, to be downregulated significantly in KIM-1 expressing human and murine RCC cells. Finally, analysis of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) data revealed that elevated HAVCR1 mRNA expression in the two most common types of RCC, clear cell and papillary RCC, tumours correlated with significantly improved overall patient survival. Our findings reveal a novel role for KIM-1 in inhibiting metastasis of RCC and suggests that tumour-associated KIM-1 expression may be a favourable prognostic factor.
CancerEurekAlert

Filipino-Americans: Vitamin D binding protein in thyroid cancer health disparities

Oncotarget published "Differential expression of Vitamin D binding protein in thyroid cancer health disparities" which reported that thyroid cancer incidence, recurrence, and death rates are higher among Filipino Americans than European Americans. In this study, the authors determined the correlation between differential DBP expression in tumor tissues and cancer staging...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Drug sensitivity of hepatocellular cancer cells may provide new insights on tumor biology

Oncotarget published "Effect of cell microenvironment on the drug sensitivity of hepatocellular cancer cells" which reported that this study aimed to investigate whether Hepatocellular Cancer (HCC) cells cultured in more native conditions have an altered phenotype and drug sensitivity compared to those cultured in standard conditions. Six HCC cell lines...
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Berberine for bone regeneration: Therapeutic potential and molecular mechanisms.

ETHNOPHARMACOLOGICAL RELEVANCE: Berberine is a quaternary ammonium isoquinoline alkaloid, mainly extracted from plants berberaceae, papaveraceae, ranunculaceae and rutaceae such as coptis chinensis Franch, Phellodendron chinense, and berberis pruinosa. The plants are extensively used in traditional medicine for treating infection, diabetes, arrhythmia, tumor, osteoporosis et al. Pharmacological studies showed berberine has effects of anti-inflammation, anti-tumor, lower blood lipid, lower blood glucose, anti-osteoporosis, anti-osteoarthritis et al. AIM OF THE STUDY: This review aims to summarize the application of natural herbs that contain berberine, the further use and development of berberine, the effects as well as mechanism of berberine on osteoblasts and osteoclasts, the recent advances of in vivo studies, in order to provide a scientific basis for its traditional uses and to prospect of the potential applications of berberine in clinics.
CancerNature.com

Chitosan-coated Zn-metal-organic framework nanocomposites for effective targeted delivery of LNA-antisense miR-224 to colon tumor: in vitro studies

Nowadays, nano-compartments are considered as an effective drug delivery system (DDS) for cancer therapy. Targeted delivery of therapeutic agents is an advantageous approach by which cancer cells can be targeted without harming normal cells, and eliminates the negative effects of conventional therapies such as chemotherapy. In this research, a novel zinc-based nanoscale metal-organic framework (Zn-NMOF) coated with folic acid (FA) functionalized chitosan (CS) has been constructed and applied as efficient delivery of LNA (locked nucleic acid)-antisense miR-224 to colon cancer cell lines. LNA-antisense miR-224 as a therapeutic sequence was able to considerably block highly expressed miR-224 and downregulated cancer cell growth. The prepared nano-complex was characterized by analytical devices such as FT-IR, UV-Vis spectrophotometry, DLS, TEM, and XRD. The size range of NMOF-CS-FA-LNA-antisense miR-224 (MCFL224) nano-complex was obtained nearly at 200 nm. The entrapment efficiency of LNA-antisense miR-224 was calculated 72 ± 5% and a significant release profile of LNA-antisense miR-224 was observed at first 6 h (about 50%). Then, in vitro assays were implemented on HCT116 (folic acid receptor-positive colon cancer cell line) and CRL1831 (normal colon cell line) to evaluate the therapeutic efficiency of the MCFL224 nano-complex. In these investigations, decreased cell viability (14.22 ± 0.3% after 72 h treatment), increased apoptotic and autophagy-related genes expression level (BECLIN1: 34-folds, BAX: 36-folds, mTORC1: 10-folds, and Caspase-9: 9-folds more than control), higher cell cycle arrest in sub-G1 phase (19.53% of cells in sub-G1 phase), and more apoptosis analyses (late apoptosis: 67.7%) were evaluated in colon cancer cells treated with MCFL224 nano-complex. Results remarkably indicate the inhibited growth of colon cancer cells and induced cell apoptosis which suggests MCFL224 as a promising nanocomposite for colon cancer therapy.