Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) has taken the victory of the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia while Egan Bernal remained in Pink. The last stage ahead of the closing individual time trial of the Corsa Rosa was 164 kilometres and took the peloton between Verbania and Valle Spluga-Alpe Motta and featured three climbs of the first category. Caruso followed the move of his teammate Pello Bilbao and joined the attack of the DSM team with Romain Bardet on the Passo San Bernardino, the first of the climbs.