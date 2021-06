We put the Victoria Beckham Beauty Smoky Eye Brick to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. As a makeup artist and total beauty connoisseur, you can only imagine the amount of eyeshadow palettes I have stacked up in my personal collection along with my professional kit. To be honest, this is the first time I’ve tried anything from Victoria Beckham Beauty, so I was super excited to test out the Smoky Eye Bricks. Like many of us, I love the thrill of a luxury purchase, but my bank account does not, so I was curious to see if this product would live up to its price tag. Is a $56 eyeshadow quad worth it? Keep reading to find out.