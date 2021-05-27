Chelsea mansion owned by Arthur Miller’s daughter asks $10.5M

David Duchovny, 60, is ready to take his investigation to a new place. The “X-Files” star has listed his upscale apartment in Manhattan’s coveted Central Park West for $7.5 million, per Realtor. Duchovny purchased the apartment for $6.03 million in 2012 and is hoping to make an extra $1.5 million on the sale. The actor and singer made his claim to fame as FBI agent Fox Mulder on “The X-Files” that started back in 1993. Now the best-selling author and star of “Californication” may have his eyes on the West Coast. As noted by Realtor, he recently signed a deal with Showtime to turn his novel, “Truly Like Lightning,” into a series. It’ll be a place he knows well as the New York native and his wife at the time, Téa Leoni, lived in Malibu until they sold the property for $11.5 million to Mel Gibson in 2008.