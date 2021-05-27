Cancel
Real Estate

Chelsea mansion owned by Arthur Miller’s daughter asks $10.5M

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell-heeled history buffs will want to flex with this landmarked carriage house in Chelsea, which hit the market today for $10.5 million. The residence, at 130-132 W. 18th St, was built as stables in 1864, when Chelsea was mostly farmland. For several decades, it was owned by Major Theodore K....

nypost.com
Arthur Miller
Real Estate
