New Havana Club rum launched

By OnCuba Staff
oncubanews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA note from the Agencia Cubana de Noticias (ACN) news agency reported that the Havana Club International S.A. firm presented a new product in Havana this Wednesday: Havana Club Profundo, a Super Premium aged white rum. Christian Barré, director of Havana Club International S.A. reported at a press conference that...

oncubanews.com
