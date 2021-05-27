New Havana Club rum launched

Not so long ago, the category of spiced rum was lackluster to say the least. But today it’s a lot easier to find a wide array of rums infused with spices that hit a high-quality mark, and one in particular arrived on my desk recently and has me grinning ear to ear. For the flagship Thrasher’s Green Spiced Rum made at Washington, D.C.’s Potomac Distilling (one of our Imbibe 75 Places to Watch in 2017), owner and longtime bartender Todd Thrasher reimagined the category by using botanicals and spices of another stripe. Featuring lemon verbena, lemongrass, lemon balm, mint, green cardamom, and lime peel—all grown in the distillery’s rooftop garden—the rum treads a unique line between a rich white rum and a robust English gin.