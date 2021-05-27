New Havana Club rum launched

To understand the singularly funky style, begin with the essentials. Rum is far and away the most diverse spirit category, placing it simultaneously among the most exciting arenas in the modern drink world and the hardest to parse. Because it’s produced across the globe, one of the most useful ways to categorize the vast output is by country of origin—Martinique, Puerto Rico, Japan to name a few—but even then, there is plenty of room for variation based on everything from raw material (sugar cane vs. molasses, for example) and distillation type (pot still vs. column still) to finishing barrel and age.