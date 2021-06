This season has seen a swathe of copycat sandals emerge from fashion brands such as Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Moschino, and Fendi. Some have fancy soles, but throughout, an identical silhouette keeps cropping up. Put any of them under the microscope and you’d see the double-strapped DNA of Birkenstock’s iconic Arizona, the summertime classic that started it all. Not only is the shoe having its time in the sun, but it’s the genesis of a whole smorgasbord of wanna-be one-ups.