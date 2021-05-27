15 National Orgs Urge Biden to Keep Section 230 Out of Trade Agreements
Washington, D.C. May 27, 2021 – Fifteen national organizations called on President Biden to put an end to the recent U.S. government practice of enshrining Section 230-like protections for big tech platforms into trade agreements in a letter released Thursday. The letter comes as Congress, U.S. regulators, and courts consider ways to reform Section 230, which now enables tech companies to evade domestic liability for race and gender-based discrimination, as well as illicit activity.yubanet.com