Feed Stokes 2021 has been canceled

The Feed Stokes 5K and Half-Marathon, originally set for June 12, has been canceled by organizers. The annual event benefits the three food pantries in Stokes County. “While North Carolina’s COVID-19 restrictions have been loosened very recently, the uncertainties of the past several months have significantly impacted our event in both registrations and sponsor support,” said race director Angie Gearheart Bailey. “Regrettably, we are unable to hold this year’s Feed Stokes 5K and Half Marathon without suffering a loss to the non-profit organization that provides funding to our local food banks.”