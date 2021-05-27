Beach beauty: The best new surf-inspired products for hair and skin

The last year pretty much sucked all the serotonin out of my brain, so it is rare for me to be as effusive about a product as I am about to be in the following Huda Beauty GloWish Multidew Skin Tint ($37) review. It’s extra rare for me to be excited about a makeup product, because the other thing the past year sucked out of me was my will put on makeup. But here we are. This not-quite-a-tinted-moisturizer, not-quite-a-BB-cream, not-quite-a-foundation skin tint is the brain child of Huda Kattan, who’s known for full-coverage, full-glam makeup. Inspired by blending her skin-care and makeup line, this product is sheer—but has the staying power of her other foundations. In short: It’s everything I was promised that tinted moisturizer was supposed to be.