Beach beauty: The best new surf-inspired products for hair and skin
While most of us are just starting to envision a return to the beach and the chance to wiggle our toes in the sand, a cool crop of sea-centric beauty brands has been keeping busy in the past year, crafting products that fuel our obsession with an endless summer. Helmed by surfers and beach-lovers, and powered by missions like ridding the sea of plastic, brands like Pirette, Kelsen, Tower 28, Playa and Eir NYC deliver an ocean of goodness on the daily.nypost.com