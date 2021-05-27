Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Beach beauty: The best new surf-inspired products for hair and skin

By Dana Wood
New York Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile most of us are just starting to envision a return to the beach and the chance to wiggle our toes in the sand, a cool crop of sea-centric beauty brands has been keeping busy in the past year, crafting products that fuel our obsession with an endless summer. Helmed by surfers and beach-lovers, and powered by missions like ridding the sea of plastic, brands like Pirette, Kelsen, Tower 28, Playa and Eir NYC deliver an ocean of goodness on the daily.

nypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Curren Caples
Person
Janelle Monáe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Wax#Hair Spray#Beauty Products#Body Hair#Natural Beauty#Gold Coast#Usher#Pirette Beach#Trailblazer#Supernatural Conditioner#Li#Post Session Salts#New Sun Coast#Tower#Coconut Oil Scrub#Sea Centric Beauty Brands#Surf Brands#Beach Culture#Natural Products
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Surfing
Related
Apparelbestproducts.com

20 Best Plus-Size Swimsuits That Are Both Fun and Flattering

There's a full season of sunshine ahead, and the best way to celebrate is with a new swimsuit — or two! It can be daunting to go bathing suit shopping, but it doesn't have to be — there are tons are brands out there celebrating plus-size bodies through exclusive swimwear lines that are fun, flattering, and simply fabulous. Whether you're at the beach, by the pool, or just preparing for a potential trip, there's a cute swimsuit out there for everyone and anyone.
Designers & Collectionsanothermag.com

The Australian Designer Heralding Renaissance Fashion

Who is it? Jordan Dalah, a Central Saint Martins graduate, who just showed his Autumn/Winter 2021 collection at Australian Fashion Week. Why do I want it? The poetic, Tudor-inspired silhouettes strike a perfect balance between theatricality and wearability. Where can I get it? Jordan Dalah is available at Dover Street...
New York City, NYGear Patrol

The 8 Best New Fitness Products of May 2021

One sure sign of normalcy's return is the recent announcement by New York that runners will again make the journey from Staten Island up through the boroughs to the finish in Central Park in the New York City Marathon. It's one of the biggest such races globally, though it'll be smaller by 22,000 runners, which still leaves a field of 33,000. Other large-scale races are set to take place this fall in Berlin, London, Boston, Chicago and Tokyo.
Skin CarePosted by
WWD

Five New Beauty Products from AAPI-Founded Brands

Available for $65 at ellisbrooklyn.com, Sephora and Ulta Beauty. During her time as a beauty editor, Ellis Brooklyn founder Bee Shapiro was frustrated by fragrance line extensions, especially those that bled into body care. “You always love the scent, so you get the oil, the lotion and the cream, and they’re always jammed with fillers,” Shapiro said. “I knew that if I was going to choose to do body care, skin care would be a focus, and I also wanted the gorgeous fragrance.”
MakeupPosted by
The Independent

10 best Aldi beauty dupes of Pixi, Elizabeth Arden and Clinique products that actually work

If you love a bargain, you know Aldi is the place to shop. Whether it’s your weekly groceries, garden furniture or pet essentials, the budget supermarket sells everything you can think of.It’s also made a name for itself as an affordable beauty hotspot, with skincare and make-up products regularly being released in its Specialbuys section, most on limited-edition deals, that look very similar to some of our cult-favourite creams, lotions and beauty staples.As you would expect, the prices are very modest, but is it all gimmick? Or is there a bargain to be found that actually deserves a spot in...
Skin Carewholefoodsmagazine.com

Nutri-Beauty Ingredient Shown to Support Skin Moisturization

Purchase, NY—A branded proteoglycan distributed by Maypro has been shown in a new study to support skin moisturization, according to a press release. Juvecol is a natural proteoglycan originating in salmon. It is intended to induce the production of collagen and hyaluronan and enhance the proliferation of keratinocytes. The study...
Skin CareHarper's Bazaar

The best moisturisers for oily skin

In a bid to control shine and prevent breakouts, many people with oily skin shy away from moisturisers, especially those with rich textures and occlusive ingredients. But hydration is actually key for all skin types – even the most oil-prone among us – making a good moisturiser an everyday essential.
Hair CareGear Patrol

The Best Hair Dye for Men

Many men are now opting to dye their locks, choosing between bleached, pretty-much-platinum tones or technicolor hues. But coloring your hair can be costly and time-consuming, potentially even damage-inducing if done the wrong way. What not to do: leave the dye in for longer than the box tells you to; touch everything in sight (dye is so damn messy); forget to moisturize or condition your do afterward; freak out if the tone turns out a tad brassy (purple shampoos can fix this); pick some sub-$10 kit at your local convenience store.
Skin CareElite Daily

The Best Dead Sea Products For Your Skin

Mineral-rich sea salt, mud, water, and crystals from the Dead Sea (the lowest body of water on Earth) show up in the best Dead Sea products, and though they come in many different forms, they all offer incredible benefits for your skin. Ingredients sourced from the Dead Sea have long been considered healing for the body, as well as cosmetically beneficial, since they’re full of nourishing nutrients like magnesium, calcium, potassium, bromides, sodium, chlorine, iodine, and zinc, some of which can only be found in the Dead Sea.
Designers & Collectionsvman.com

Moschino Releases Surf Inspired Menswear Resort 2022

For Resort 2022 Menswear, creative director Jeremy Scott ties C-Suite-meets-streetwear together with a surf style to create a fun and versatile collection. In a shoot with Matthew Noszka, formal men’s looks are beach-infused where blazers and tuxedo jackets are matched with scuba leggings but are actually tropical trousers. Myriad vests can be paired with sport coats or sun-patterned denim or styled with speedos. This collection is meant for the boardwalk and bedroom, surfing, and a professional meeting, it touches all bases for summer.
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

Huda Beauty’s New Skin Tint Gives the Golden Hour Glow Every Hour of the Day

The last year pretty much sucked all the serotonin out of my brain, so it is rare for me to be as effusive about a product as I am about to be in the following Huda Beauty GloWish Multidew Skin Tint ($37) review. It’s extra rare for me to be excited about a makeup product, because the other thing the past year sucked out of me was my will put on makeup. But here we are. This not-quite-a-tinted-moisturizer, not-quite-a-BB-cream, not-quite-a-foundation skin tint is the brain child of Huda Kattan, who’s known for full-coverage, full-glam makeup. Inspired by blending her skin-care and makeup line, this product is sheer—but has the staying power of her other foundations. In short: It’s everything I was promised that tinted moisturizer was supposed to be.
Skin CareNYLON

May 2021’s Best Beauty Launches, from Fenty Skin to Pat McGrath Labs

Not only did April showers bring May flowers, they also brought in an abundance of spring beauty launches to refresh your routine. With the ever-growing beauty industry churning out new products seemingly everyday, no one expects you to keep tabs on the latest — that’s what NYLON’s here for. May...
Skin CareAllentown Morning Call

Best sunscreen for sensitive skin

The sun is shining, the grass is green and the pools are calling. That’s right, summer is approaching, but before you head out to the beach for the weekend, there’s something you need to make sure you take with you, and it isn’t those cool designer shades you’ve been dying to show off.
Skin CareAllure

The Most Exciting New Skin-Care Products Launching in June

It's summer, ya'll! That means it's time to switch up your skin-care routine because when the seasons change, which often means your regimen should, too. So, to help you out, we're sharing the newness that we know you'll love. Changing your regimen up can feel scary. Is this serum worth...
Hair CareFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Best tape-in hair extensions

Many women turn to tape-in hair extensions when they want longer or thicker hair. These extensions can be applied more quickly than some other methods. And with proper care, they can last between three to six months. Plus, tape-in hair extensions look very natural with correct color matching. There are...
Skin CarePosted by
SELF

The 31 Best New Drugstore Beauty and Skin-Care Buys

One of the most beloved truths about beauty products is that they don’t have to cost a lot to be effective—sometimes very effective. And the best drugstore beauty products are actually some of the best beauty products out there, period. In fact, many of our SELF Healthy Beauty Award-winning makeup,...
Skin Careslice.ca

Top New Beauty Products Arriving in Canada This June

If you’re looking to add a little sizzle to your beauty routine this June, here’s what’s new at your virtual beauty counter. If you’re prone to reactive (AKA sensitive) skin, this comforting micro-foaming botanical cream cleanser removes impurities and buildup, while also tending to such skin. It’s earned the Clean at Sephora badge, while also remaining environmentally and socially conscious: Tata Harper Skincare is partnering with Trees for the Future for two years to plant 100,000 trees, revitalize 100 acres, and more.