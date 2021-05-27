Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A Quiet Place Part II:: is the horror film sequel worth the watch?

By Emmy Griffiths
Hello Magazine
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Quiet Place Part II is one of the most-anticipated films that people are finally allowed to flock to the cinema to see from Friday - but is the follow-up to the hugely popular John Krasinski and Emily Blunt film worth the watch? Find out what viewers are saying here...

www.hellomagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Emily Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sequels#A Quiet Place Part Ii#Horror Films#Film Star#Watch Trailer#Survival Horror#Story Time#Part Ii#Alien#Scares#Soul#Silence#Sound Design#Reviews#Flock#Hunt#Teeth#Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Worldalaturkanews.com

“A Quiet Place Part II” breaks pandemic box office curse

John Krasinski's thriller sequel "A Quiet Place Part II" opened over the Memorial Day weekend, and Paramount Pictures, a division of ViacomCBS, predicts the film will gross a pandemic-best $58.5 million in North America. CBSN's Nancy Chen has more. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
Moviesnewsatw.com

A Quiet Place II ending explained: No post-credits scene, but sequel possibilities

The nerve-shredding A Quiet Place Part II is in theaters, bringing director John Krasinski’s horror sequel to audiences after its pandemic-related delay. The movie picks up directly after the events of the 2018 original as surviving members of the Abbott family figure out their next move in a world overrun by terrifying monsters that relentlessly hunt down any sound.
MoviesKansas City Star

Why Millicent Simmonds is the key to ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

Millicent Simmonds is a star on the rise — and a newly minted high school graduate. The 18-year-old actress just so happened to finish school the same week that press resumed for "A Quiet Place Part II" after more than a yearlong delay. The movie was scheduled to be released in March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic upended theatrical release schedules and forced the entertainment industry to a standstill.
MoviesIdaho8.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ kicks off summer with a blockbuster opening

Theaters have spent months trying to figure out how to get people back to the movies. Scaring them beyond belief appears to be a solution. “A Quiet Place Part II,” a horror film starring Emily Blunt and directed by John Krasinski, brought in an estimated $48.3 million for its opening in North America this weekend, according to the film’s studio Paramount.
Violent CrimesEvening Star

A Quiet Place Part II sets new pandemic-era record

'A Quiet Place Part II' has broken the pandemic-era box-office record in the US. The John Krasinski-directed movie - which also stars his wife, Emily Blunt - was originally slated for release in 2020, but its release date was pushed back due to the global health crisis and it's now broken a box-office record in America, becoming the most popular cinema release since the start of the pandemic.
MoviesPosted by
B100

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Has Biggest Opening Weekend of the Pandemic

In an encouraging sign for movie theaters and the film industry at large, A Quiet Place Part II scored a huge opening weekend over the Memorial Day holiday. The film, the sequel to John Krasinski’s popular horror thriller, grossed $47.4 million from Friday to Sunday, with an estimated $57 million for the full four-day weekend. That easily easily breaks the previous opening weekend record during the coronavirus pandemic, which was set back in April by Godzilla vs. Kong. It earned $32.2 million in its opening weekend.
Moviesfilminquiry.com

The Latest Podcast #36: A Quiet Place Part II & Cruella

Film Inquiry presents The Latest, a new podcast series tackling the latest releases, movie news, and discussions in the film community. Each week, join host Jesse Nussman for thoughtful discussions with exciting guests to break down the industry’s latest trends and dive deep into the movies driving conversation. This week,...
MoviesPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Review: 'A Quiet Place Part II' might just restore your faith in sequels

One thing’s for certain: “A Quiet Place Part II” is less, well, quiet than the first film. That should have been expected from the wicked, Mona Lisa smile on the face of Emily Blunt as her character racked her shotgun after shooting one of the monsters in the face at the close of the otherwise impeccably minimalist, deeply suspenseful 2018 thriller. Aside from that shotgun blast and a few other judiciously placed loud noises, the movie played out in near total, almost entirely dialogue-free silence.
Moviesfilmdaily.co

Watch “A Quiet Place Part II” Streaming Online: How to downloads free, Reviews

A Quiet Place Part II is finally releasing theaters nationwide this Friday after premiering over a year ago in March 2020 and then promptly being postponed. ‘A Quiet Place Part II” was supposed to hit the multiplexes immediately after its world premiere in New York in March 2020, but the film went back on the shelf to wait out the pandemic, rather than become streaming online.
MoviesThe Ringer

Seeing ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ the Way It Was Meant to Be Seen

With more Americans getting vaccinated and tentpole releases finding some life at the box office, theaters are back—at limited capacity, but back all the same. Things aren’t necessarily returning to “normal”—home viewing remains a popular alternative after being the only sensible option in 2020. But certain films simply demand to be watched on the biggest possible screen, and those are the ones resurrecting theaters. If Fast 9’s early international box office haul is any indication, audiences are absolutely ready to embrace the brash spectacle of cars attached to rocket engines at [Vin Diesel grumble voice] the movies. It wouldn’t be the least bit surprising if Fast 9 makes a gazillion dollars—it’s a blockbuster perfectly calibrated to celebrate, and be enriched by, the theatrical experience.
Movieshometownsource.com

Man Versus Movie: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ is ‘A Quiet Place’ on steroids

Sequels, particularly those that follow a unicorn that both critics and audiences heaped praise upon, are tricky. Whether it’s because it was rushed to capitalize on the success of the original, or it’s too similar to the original, it’s too different from the original, or it’s just not that good, high expectations are often unmet.
MoviesMPNnow

Review: ‘A Quiet Place II’ is the rare sequel that matches its predecessor

“A Quiet Place Part II” is the sequel to the 2018 sleeper hit, again written and directed by John Krasinski. The film follows a woman and her children (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) once more having to navigate a world where aliens are hunting them based on sound. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou join the cast.
Movieskiowacountypress.net

Movie Review - A Quiet Place Part II

For over a year, "A Quiet Place Part II" was just out of reach. The film was originally supposed to open on March 20, 2020. The weekend of March 13 turned out to be the last for new releases before the pandemic shut down theaters. The film was pushed back to May of that year, but of course theaters weren't ready by then. The same was true of a later advertised release in September, when many venues were still closed. The studio even decided that April 2021 was too early, though theaters were open in limited capacity by then. September 2021? Too far. Memorial Day weekend fit the bill perfectly. Given the film's $48 million 3-day domestic haul, I can't say the decision to wait for a holiday weekend didn't pay off. At least now I can stop seeing a trailer before every movie that indicates the release is just around the corner.