Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Phrased Out is a new trivia game released for iOS and Android

By Olly Smith
pocketgamer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwedish games developer GLFF.gg has released a new free to play mobile game called Phrased Out. It is available now for iOS and Android devices. Phrased Out is all about you fighting through hordes of enemies using word and trivia gameplay to solve the mystery of a lost robot called BeepBoop.

www.pocketgamer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios#Trivia Games#Mobile Games#Ios#Google Feature#Google Play Store#Swedish#Glff Gg#The Ios App Store#Android Store#Trivia Knowledge#The Game#Shuffle Topics#In App Purchases#Developer#Time#Twists#Enemies#Hangman#Hordes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Google
News Break
Android Devices
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Dominion, the popular card game, is now in beta for Android and iOS

The popular card game Dominion has now come to iOS and Android and has been developed by Temple Gate. The game is based on the popular board game which is famous for creating the deckbuilding genre. Dominion’s original card game became very popular after it got awarded with Spiel des...
TechnologyGhacks Technology News

Opera GX Mobile Beta for Android and iOS released

When Opera Software launched its new Opera GX web browser last year, it did so only for desktop operating systems and not mobile operating systems. Opera GX turned out to be quite the success for Opera Software, and the company released several updates since the initial release that extended the browser's functionality. Updates introduced a network limiter, Discord support, background music playback, and more.
Video Gamesdroidgamers.com

Woven Pocket Edition Is a Mobile Port of the Kid-Friendly Platform-Adventure Game, Out Now on Android

Developer StickyLock has released a mobile version of its moderately well-received PC and console platform-adventure game Woven. It’s called Woven Pocket Edition. In case you’ve never played it, Woven is a kid-friendly title in which you play as a stuffed elephant in a world of woollen creatures. Accompanying this elephant, whose name is Stuffy, is a metal firefly called Glitch.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

New Game Mode spotted on Android 12 beta

Google's I/O event officially announced the release of the Android 12 beta to select phones yesterday. While it's only recommended that developers download the new OS version, as the beta is usually fairly unstable, we're already discovering sweet new features that all of us can expect to enjoy in the coming months.
Video GamesDestructoid

Samorost is back with a free enhanced version on PC, iOS, and Android

A timeless adventure game with new music and ‘enhanced’ graphics and sounds. Whatever happened to Samorost, the darling point-and-click space gnome adventure we played in our browsers in the early 2000s? Don’t worry, it hasn’t been lost to the ravages of time. It’s here — right here, actually. You can play a remastered version on Steam, itch.io, iOS, and Android. Best of all, it’s free.
Video GamesGamespot

Best Pokemon-Like Mobile Games On iOS And Android

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Pokemon fans will tell you there's nothing like breaking into a brand-new Pokemon adventure. From Red and Blue in the '90s to Sword and Shield now, every core Pokemon game delivers great RPG gameplay and the eternal task of catching them all.
Video GamesAnime News Network

My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero Smartphone Game Launches for iOS, Android

Sony Pictures Television Games and Funimation launched the My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero game, based on the My Hero Academia franchise, on iOS and Android devices on Wednesday in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Scandinavian countries. Sony streamed a launch trailer:. The...
Video Gamesrpgfan.com

New NieR Re[in]carnation Trailer, Pre-Registration Open for iOS and Android

Square Enix has announced that pre-registration has begun for the North American, European, and Korean versions of the upcoming mobile command action RPG title NieR Re[in]carnation through the App Store and Google Play Store for iOS and Android devices, respectively. Players who register via the Google Play Store will have...
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Hatoful Boyfriend’ Is Getting Delisted at the End of the Month on iOS and Android

Hatoful Boyfriend ($4.99) from Mediatonic, Devolver Digital, and Hato Moa was a very surprising experience when I originallt played it a few years ago on PC. It looked like a gag game you’d gift someone on Steam as a joke but ended up being a great otome experience with an emotional story in its proper ending. Hatoful Boyfriend is full of humour but it also has an interesting story to tell through its multiple endings and characters. It finally arrived on mobile across both iOS and Android as a premium release thanks to Devolver Digital back in May 2016 and it is finally being delisted in a few days as revealed by Hato Moa on Twitter due to the publishing agreements on mobile and PlayStation platforms coming to an end. Those who own the game will continue to own it but new purchases will not be possible. If you’ve not played it before, watch the trailer below:
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Spotify launches new search filters for Android and iOS users

Spotify delivered quite a few updates in the last couple of weeks, but judging by today's announcement (via 9to5mac), the flow of updates doesn't seem to be over. Both Android and iOS apps are now getting new updates that add music and podcast search filters. With the new version of...
Cell PhonesTouchArcade

The Original ‘Samorost 1’ from Amanita Design Is Out Now for Free on iOS, Android, and PC Platforms Featuring Enhanced Graphics and New Music

Amanita Design previously celebrated the 15th anniversary of Samorost 2 with a surprise mobile release in addition to a huge update to the PC version. Samorost 2 was never on mobile before that and it followed the 2016 released Samorost 3 ($4.99) but many including myself wondered if the original Samorost 1 would hit mobile. Jakub Dvorsky of Amanita Design recently confirmed that the original Samorost, Samorost 1 will be coming soon to the App Store and Google Play. Today, the point and click adventure game that originally released in 2003, has hit iOS, Android, and PC platforms for free. Samorost 1 has you directing a small gnome while solving puzzles and brain teasers that play out as an adventure story. Check out the newly updated official website of the game here. This new release of Samorost 1 even features enhanced graphics and new music by Floex. Watch the new Samorost 1 launch trailer below:
Retailhypebeast.com

Ultra Pro Is Releasing a "Pokémon Trivia Trainer" Interactive Game

Ultra Pro has just announced a new Pokémon Trivia Trainer game. The four-player game involves a 15-minute trivia game that cycles through 1,000 Pokémon-related questions. The interactive layout sees four starting Pokémon colors and a main Poké Ball button at the center. Playable in either single or multiplayer modes, the...
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘PUBG: New State’ Closed Alpha Registrations Are Now Live for Android, New Cinematic Teaser Trailer Released

A few days ago, Krafton announced that PUBG: New State is getting a regional closed alpha on Android with feedback from this helping the developers bring the game to more players worldwide. Today, a new cinematic teaser for PUBG: New State has gone live in addition to the alpha registrations on the official website. This closed alpha will be available only in USA and on Android. If you’ve not kept up with news around PUBG: New State, it is a new battle royale experience set years after the original game in the year 2051. PUBG: New State is in development for iOS and Android devices promising realistic visuals and massive open worlds. It is aiming to be a next-generation mobile experience. More details for what to expect are here. The new cinematic teaser which you can watch below confirms that alpha registrations are now live. Watch the PUBG: New State cinematic teaser trailer below:
Video Gamesgamingdebates.com

Mayhem in Single Valley Download for Android & IOS

Mayhem in Single Valley Download for Android & IOS. Sometimes you’ve got a bad day, and at times you wake up and unintentionally begin the apocalypse. Meet Jack, a handsome child with a family, his trusty slingshot, and endless bad fortune. Within this action-adventure, it is your choice to stop the monstrous swarms at the end of the earth and make it right back to the dinner table punctually. Save the Earth, and maintain the city together — It ai not easy being the only real hero of a silent city. As Single Valley starts to crumble, you will discover the city’s hidden secrets on the way. What is scarier — concealed family, the strange fact of your neighbors, or an adventure sport breaking its fourth wall directly on its Steam page? Apocalyptic creatures have feelings also —