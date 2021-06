Kids are amazing. They are inspiring and fun. Everything about them is adorable especially their first words. If you listen to kids when they speak, then you’ll know that none of their words sound anything like how words are pronounced, and only their parents can decipher what they mean. Every parent has a whole list of words their kids mispronounced. Now, because sharing is caring, Reddit user u/uglyassdude asked parents of the redditors community about some of the words that their young children mispronounce. Redditors didn’t disappoint. Let’s see some of the most adorable and unforgettable words kids mispronounce.