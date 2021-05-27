Cancel
New York City, NY

Summer 2021 fashion drops: Supreme, Fendi, Lacoste and more

By Anahita Moussavian, Alev Aktar
New York Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall it Haute Shop Summer. From sneakers to streetwear, retailers around the globe are opening up storefronts chock-full of coveted goods. New Yorkers can pop in to Lacoste’s newly opened Soho flagship for a chic polo (they’re the shirt du jour, didn’t you know?). If you’re flying to Europe, make your way towards Milan and cop the week’s latest Supreme drop. For those beach-bound, make a statement with Fendi’s nostalgic ’80s-inspired totes made from sustainable materials. Wherever your travels take you, we’ve got your stylish delights covered.

New York City, NY
