Recently, I read the letter “Mowing the Grass.” I was taken back and saddened by the writer’s obvious dislike of the only Democratic nation in the Middle East, Israel. For starters, the writer implies the U.S.-backed Israeli government continued its assault in the air and on the ground in Gaza. However, is the Biden administration a friend to Israel? It has lifted the sanctions on Iran, given millions of dollars to the Palestinians that is now in the hands of the Palestinian Authority, and no U.S. ambassador to Israel has been chosen. Iran, Hamas, the PA,and other terrorists in the Middle East openly state they want to eradicate Israel.