A waiter has recounted an experience with a customer who left a large tip to impress a date, only to return and change the amount after the dinner had ended.According to the anonymous waiter, who shared the encounter on Reddit’s Tales From Your Server subreddit under the username @tamiraisredditing, at first, the man seemed to be the perfect customer, as he was expressing his gratitude to waitstaff and being “super nice”.“Throughout the evening he was the picture of courtesy and good manners,” they recalled, adding that the man had also ordered the restaurant’s “highest quality” wine, ordered each appetiser so...