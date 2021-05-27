Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shawnee County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Shawnee by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 10:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 05:03:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Shawnee The National Weather Service in Topeka KS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Kansas Wakarusa River at Wakarusa affecting Shawnee County. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flood Warning for the Wakarusa River at Wakarusa. * Until late tonight. * At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.7 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 15.7 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs along the Wakarusa River.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shawnee, KS
County
Shawnee County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Wakarusa#Flood Stage#Cdt Thursday#Topeka Ks#Kansas Wakarusa River#Motorists#Severity#Target Area#Deaths#Drive#Moderate Certainty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Shawnee County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Shawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR JEFFERSON...NORTHEASTERN SHAWNEE AND SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 1115 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles east of Nortonville to near Perry, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Northeastern Topeka, Valley Falls, Oskaloosa, Perry, McLouth, Meriden, Ozawkie, Nortonville, Winchester, Williamstown, Perry Lake and Grantville. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH
Jackson County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Jefferson, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson; Jefferson; Shawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR JEFFERSON...NORTHEASTERN SHAWNEE AND SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 1115 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles east of Nortonville to near Perry, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Northeastern Topeka, Valley Falls, Oskaloosa, Perry, McLouth, Meriden, Ozawkie, Nortonville, Winchester, Williamstown, Perry Lake and Grantville. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH
Osage County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osage, Shawnee, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osage; Shawnee; Wabaunsee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SHAWNEE...SOUTHEASTERN WABAUNSEE AND NORTHERN OSAGE COUNTIES At 1100 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles north of Topeka to 4 miles southwest of Harveyville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Topeka, Carbondale, Eskridge, Tecumseh, Richland, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Scranton, Harveyville, Willard, Pauline, Keene and Berryton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 342 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 156 and 188. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Shawnee County, KSTopeka Capital-Journal

Shawnee County enters tornado watch as severe storms loom

Shawnee County is under a tornado watch until 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Dusty Nichols, director of the county's emergency management department, said there is a slim chance of a tornado but does expect severe weather to roll in late Saturday night. "It is either going to fall apart or it...