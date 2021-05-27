Flood Warning issued for Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 10:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 05:03:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Shawnee The National Weather Service in Topeka KS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Kansas Wakarusa River at Wakarusa affecting Shawnee County. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flood Warning for the Wakarusa River at Wakarusa. * Until late tonight. * At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.7 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 15.7 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs along the Wakarusa River.