Good Salt Restaurant Group Opens Fourth Concept, The Monroe in Downtown Orlando on May 25

Cody Board/Unsplash

The Monroe, the fourth concept by Good Salt Restaurant Group, opened at 448 N Terry Avenue on May 25 in Downtown Orlando’s Creative Village. This 4,000 square foot dining and entertainment space is located on the ground floor of The Julian Apartments. This gathering space features a coffee shop, lounge, and dining rooms. Executive Chef Josh Oakley has prepared a menu that features everything from royal red shrimp to beef short rib. This new and exciting menu is sure to drum up nostalgic feelings for childhood comfort foods reimagined.

The Monroe’s current hours have them open from Tuesday through Saturday and closed on Sundays and Mondays. The coffee shop portion of The Monroe will be open from 8 am to 4 pm and the dining room and bar will be open from 5 pm to 10 pm.

The Monroe’s mid-century vibes are inspired by the Orlando area and the name is specifically a tribute to Dr. William Monroe Wells. Dr. Wells was an important figure in Orlando’s history and a civil rights hero. You can learn more about Orlando’s African American heritage by visiting Wells’ Built Museum of African American History and Culture , located at 511 W South St.

The coffee shop serves espresso, tea, matcha lattes, and iced tea lemonade. These drinks range in price from $3 to $4.50. Their dinner menu includes mains like the Monroe Burger, a double patty burger with smoked provolone served on a potato bun, and their Orlando Hot Chicken Sandwich tossed in Szechuan-citrus oil and served with red cabbage and carrot slaw. You can also order small plates like their low country ceviche, fried chicken waffles, and grilled local mushrooms. You can expect to spend between $25 and $50 per person on average depending on your menu selections.

Beginning in 2000, Good Salt Restaurant Group owned by Jason and Sue Chin has been delivering delicious culinary experiences to the Orlando area for over 20 years. Good Salt Restaurant Group’s other three restaurants include The Osprey, Reyes Mezcaleria, and Seito Sushi.