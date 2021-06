Back in April, illuminati hotties shared a new single, "MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA," the first release on their new label, Snack Shack Tracks, an imprint of Hopeless Records. They've now announced a new album, Let Me Do One More, due out on October 1. "The songs tell a story of my gremlin-ass running around LA, sneaking into pools at night, messing up and starting over, begging for attention for one second longer, and asking the audience to let me do one more," bandleader Sarah Tudzin says. Hanif Abdurraqib wrote a piece about the album, which you can find below, along with the cover art and tracklisting.